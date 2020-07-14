Open for business

Seven-year-old Ayden Davis gives a big smile and a wave to each passing car as he mans his lemonade, cupcake and cookie stand near the Hibbing Community College Tuesday afternoon. Davis was hoping he would have a big sales day because he wanted to share some of his profits with his mother and siblings.

 Mark Sauer

Seven-year-old Ayden Davis gives a big smile and a wave to each passing car as he mans his lemonade, cupcake and cookie stand near the Hibbing Community College Tuesday afternoon. Davis was hoping he would have a big sales day because he wanted to share some of his profits with his mother and siblings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments