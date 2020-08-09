The past year has been a remarkable time for Range Mental Health Court in northern St. Louis County.
Regionally-based judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers, probation and police officers and mental health experts built a sanctioned court and welcomed their first participant in July 2019.
Most of the participants have felonies on their criminal records and are non-violent. All must have serious and persistent mental illness or a serious mental illness.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle Anderson presides over the program, the fourth court established at the time of its opening in a statewide initiative aimed at providing an alternative to jail for offenders whose misdemeanors or felonies resulted from significant mental health or substance abuse issues.
For the past year, participants have been obliged to remain sober and attend weekly court hearings, treatment and mental health therapy, and consent to regular visits with their new probation officer while working with team members to address their housing, transportation, insurance, and medication needs.
The mental health court carried on in that fashion until the middle of March when courthouses began closing across the state and staff started working from home due to the onset of the coronavirus in Minnesota.
Drug testing discontinued. Chemical dependency and mental health treatment were put on hold. Local recovery communities, for the most part, stopped meeting in-person as groups tried to figure out how to connect as COVID-19 made life much harder for people with substance abuse addictions and mental health issues.
“It was hard for the team to not see the participants and hear them,” Judge Anderson said on Friday. “But at the same time, we focused on what we could do. Everyone on our team is a volunteer and they kept working. Case management would reach out to participants. So did mental health providers, treatment providers. That gave me some reassurance until we could get back to connecting in person.”
She paused. Then added, “That’s not to say we didn’t have issues pop up. Because we did.”
Together, the court staff and participants faced some hardships during the spread of the coronavirus.
One participant in his 20s having committed suicide in April, Judge Anderson said. Another was sent once again to a psychiatric facility.
The instances that weighed heavy on all trying to navigate the new court system and figuring out ways to keep connected with the participants during the challenges of social distancing.
Reached by phone, St. Louis County Assistant Attorney Stacey Sundquist shared that court staff “tried to share with our participants that we were struggling, too, and that it was a really hard time.” She added, “Some people did struggle. Some people had relapses. The general population was struggling, but sometimes our participants don’t have family support and they really value the support they get from the mental health court.”
In April, court staff started holding sessions over Zoom videoconferences. Probation was cleared to test with strict safety policies as some drug testing sites reopened. Treatment offered services virtually and recovering groups met in video conferencing.
“Across the state, treatment court judges and coordinators have embraced remote hearing technologies and innovative approaches to continue meeting the needs of the vulnerable populations served by these programs,” Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea wrote in an email. “Because of these incredible efforts, our treatment courts have learned valuable lesions that may lead to long-term changes in how we deliver treatment court services.”
For Judge Anderson, she described how she remains “grateful to be connecting with people in any capacity.”
She explained how videoconferencing has been “a gift” for some participants, and that the court would use it in the future. “Sometimes, it’s more convenient for our participants when they work in the community and don’t have to take the entire day off to see us,” Judge Anderson said. “But others say they can’t wait to get back in-person.”
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization in May warned of “a massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months,” brought on by anxiety and isolation. And more than half of American adults reported dwindling mental health amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.
Mental health experts predicted that more disorders may surface given the continued increase of coronavirus cases and the economic decline. But the evidence so far cannot determine to what degree.
Aleesha Ward, coordinator for the Range Mental Health and Hybrid Treatment Courts, had sent letters out to the participants during these months to let them know they were not forgotten, Sundquist said. “It was so nice when we finally were able to meet on videoconferencing to reassure them that we’ve been thinking about them,” she added. “And now we’re looking forward to when we can meet back together in-person.”
In July, amid the new normal of challenges, the Range Mental Health Court announced its one year anniversary of operations.
The participants had entered the initial court hearings last year with a total of 517 lifetime charges, including 139 felonies, according to the court’s contracted evaluator. During their first year of court, the same participants were charged with six crime counts, including one felony.
“There was a 91.8 percent reduction in the total number of charges participants accrued during the first year before MHC compared to during the first year of MHC,” according to the court. “There was a 93.75 reduction in felony charges during this same time period.”
The calculable drop in crime rates among people with mental health issues, court staff and members say, proves how staff have been able to serve a long underserved slice of the regional population.
“Our Mental Health Court recognizes the relationship between chronic mental illness as a disease and crime,” Judge Anderson said at the time of the court’s formalization. “We see the program as being a therapeutic response, with the vision of reducing recidivism rates amongst those offenders with serious mental illness. Our goal as a Mental Health Court team is to support the offender who, but for the disease, are able to live a productive, stable life.”
Judge Anderson’s vision is rooted in the success of previous mental health courts across the state.
Minnesota’s first mental health court, established in Hennepin County in 2003, recorded 50 percent of its 175 participants as successful graduates from their program in the spring of 2018. Some 57 percent of the participants spent no time in jail and 58 percent who exited did not recidivate within two years.
There was also a 42 percent drop in unemployment and 86 percent of participants left the program with health insurance coverage.
Like similar courts around the nation, Minnesota’s mental health courts are responses to a failure in approaches to individuals with serious mental illness who find themselves in trouble with the law. Many states across the U.S. have closed large state-run mental hospitals, leaving many of the most seriously troubled to cycle in and out of jail.
The Council of State and Local Governments reported in 2002 that “people with mental illness are falling through the cracks of this country’s social safety net and are landing in the criminal justice system at an alarming rate.”
In Minnesota, as elsewhere, it created a “crisis situation,” that few were prepared for, said Sally Tarnowski, the district’s chief judge during a previous interview.
In part, the creation of the Range Mental Health Court was a reaction to regional jails not being able to handle the influx of people with mental illness following the closures of statewide hospitals. “We’re criminalizing our mentally ill and not appropriating them for living in communities,” Tarnowski noted.
It was back in 2015 when St. Louis County District Judge David Ackerson, who has since retired, and probation officer Kelli Horvath “identified the high rates of mental health issues of individuals involved in the criminal system, the failure of said system to effectively address them and a way to better address said issues,” Hannah Forti, a public defender involved in the court system, previously wrote in an email.
“Untreated mental health issues are a cause of criminal behavior and alcohol and drug abuse that lead to criminal behavior,” she wrote. “Moreover, incarceration is largely ineffective and often exacerbates said conditions. Finally, the symptoms of one's mental health often impedes one's ability to comply with standard probationary conditions.”
With such insight, the judge and probation officer began an informal mental health court aimed to do two things: (1) collaborate community resources to treat individuals; and (2) provide additional attention from individuals involved in the criminal justice system to probationers to help them work through issues, develop decision making skills and demonstrate that the system cares about their well-being.
The pair went on to recruit public defenders, prosecutors, chemical dependency treatment providers, mental health treatment providers and case workers. Last year, when the opportunity to formalize the court presented itself, the informal team sought to move forward. “Primarily, the formalization of the court assures us the increased likelihood that it will continue into the future,” Forti had said. “Additionally, it further permits us to utilize and follow many of the best practices and resources that exist.”
Sundquist expressed interest in joining the developing program because she had witnessed how mental illness affects individuals who appear in court.
Then last year, the Range Mental Health Court was officially sanctioned. “As a prosecutor, what I’m interested in is not only the community safety piece of it, but also how to reduce that stress on the jails,” she said. “We’ve got someone that’s mentally ill and they get sent to jails. That’s a drain on resources and it means they don’t get the right help they need. Mental health court has been the opportunity to give people support and assistance to keep sober and manage medications and treatments.”
Today, more than one year after the formalization of the court and nearly three months after the court reopened virtually, the staff say that they are finding inspiration from the diligence of staff and the 16 current participants.
“It’s really been a pretty incredible process to see people begin to start trusting the system they may have been involved in for years,” Sundquist said. “We want them to feel like they’re part of the community and that they’re thriving and enjoying life up here on the Range and they’re not just somebody that’d kind of being beaten up in the system. We’ve had people say they never felt like they were treated like a person coming into the court system until they were part of the mental health court.”
Judge Anderson says the social impacts of the coronavirus reminds her why treatment courts and frequent interactions of such establishments are needed.
“The pandemic and the unique challenges our participants faced made me realize how important this work is,” she said. “It’s all about the connection with people and wrapping them in resources. Even when they’re not under constant supervision, they still have all the tools they need for success.”
She added, “We’re not always going to have success. People may end up in prison. There are some who won’t be successful even with this level of accountability. We may lose people to their illness. If we focus on the successes that we’ve had over the course of this year and especially during the pandemic it confirms that it is really important for the community and our participants that we keep doing the work.”
