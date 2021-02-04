TACONITE — A 25-year-old Calumet man suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving hit a patch of ice and rolled over on Highway 169 in Taconite around 5 p.m.
The State Patrol said Zachary William Hilgedick was westbound in his Jeep Renegade near the Bovey Connection Road, which was snowy and icy. The vehicle drove over some ice, rolled and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Hilgedick, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital.
The Itasca County Sheriff, Coleraine Police Department and Taconite/ Greenway Fire Department assisted at the scene.
