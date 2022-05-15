EAST RANGE — People have been rummaging around Hoyt Lakes for deals and treasures for the past 20 years each May.
The citywide rummage sale “has become very popular over the years,” with up to 30 homes participating and bargain hunters coming from other communities to shop the many garage and yard sales, said Cherie Grams, of the Hoyt Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
It’s a good deal all around — for the shoppers, residents and the city’s economy.
This year, the rummaging opportunities have grown much bigger.
Neighboring Aurora and Biwabik are joining the annual event to form a three-city East Range Rummage Sale, dubbed: “One Giant Sale.”
The giant sale is set for May 21 in the three communities, with hours running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event sponsors — the Hoyt Lakes and Aurora chambers of commerce and the Biwabik Area Civic Association — have created a Facebook page (facebook.com/EastRangeRummage) for the East Range Rummage Sale to provide updates, and maps will be posted on the page and available at various places in each community with locations of the individual sales.
There will also be tables for those without yards or garages set up at the Aurora Community Center and the Biwabik Park Pavilion.
The East Range/Aurora Market will sell brats and porketta sandwiches starting at 11 a.m. Barb’s Fried Bread and a kettle corn vendor are also expected to participate, Grams said.
In Hoyt Lakes, churches host lunch and restaurants run lunch specials, said Aurora Deputy Clerk Lindsey Luke.
Some families hold combined sales and some groups raise money for booster clubs or nonprofits, she said. Visitors often stop at local businesses to purchase gas, lunch or coffee. Residents get rid of things they no longer use, and hopefully find a few bargains of their own.
“It benefits everyone,” she said.
The rummage sales offer “something for anyone,” Luke said, including furniture, clothing for children and adults, household goods, tools, and so much more.
Organizers said they are excited to draw more people to the area by working together.
“Everyone is welcome to participate. You don’t have to register your sale,” Luke said. But those paying a small fee will be included on the map promoting the sales. Registration and table rental proceeds will benefit the sponsoring agencies.
Aurora has at least 20 sales committed so far, and churches have expressed interest in taking part, as well, she said.
As people are spring cleaning and going through items to toss, this is a good time to look for things that could find new homes and become someone else’s treasured or useful items, said Jessica Anderson, with the Biwabik Area Civic Association.
Bargain shoppers are encouraged to stop in each town during the one-day sale, Grams said.
“We are hoping for a great response” and for the event to “grow even bigger” in the future, Luke said.
After all, it must live up to its name: “One Giant Sale.”
