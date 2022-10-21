One arrested in suspected drug-selling operation in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Several pounds of illicit drugs, firearms, and nearly $100,000 in cash was seized from a Virginia residence Tuesday in a suspected drug-selling operation, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant at the residence of 22-year-old Tyler Allan Lawrence, located on the 100 block of Seventh Street South. The warrant came following an investigation initiated by LSVOTF and conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections (ARC) and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
About $92,292 was seized, along with two firearms. Drugs seized included about 26 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 grams of suspected heroin, 79 assorted ecstasy pills, 23 LSD doses, along with several other controlled substance pills, digital scales and other distribution-related items.
The search at the apartment revealed evidence indicating Lawrence was actively engaged in selling a substantial amount of drugs from his residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lawrence, who was on probation at the time of the incident after receiving a stay of adjudication for a second-degree assault and fifth-degree possession charge in February, was arrested for violation of probation.
A request for new charges including first-degree sales of controlled substances and second-degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.
The Virginia and Gilbert police departments and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, the seizure was the direct result of multiple agencies sharing information to make a proactive impact on crime. LSVOTF works to improve coordination with its criminal justice and law enforcement partners on the Iron Range to track down and apprehend individuals continually engaging in dangerous illegal activity, such as profiting from distributing illicit and toxic substances.
