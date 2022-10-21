One arrested in suspected drug-selling operation in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Several pounds of illicit drugs, firearms, and nearly $100,000 in cash was seized from a Virginia residence Tuesday in a suspected drug-selling operation, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant at the residence of 22-year-old Tyler Allan Lawrence, located on the 100 block of Seventh Street South. The warrant came following an investigation initiated by LSVOTF and conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections (ARC) and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.

