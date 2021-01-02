As we begin this new year of 2021, it’s a good time to plan ahead. Of course, a year ago, who could have imagined what would happen to all of our plans? So much of what we planned for 2020 ended in up being nothing more than “dust in the wind.”
So if it is too much of a challenge to look too far ahead right now, maybe we can look back…back to the challenges faced in past years.
The Indigenous People who lived on this land for thousands and thousands of years had to cope with weather, insects, disease, hunger and dozens of other challenges. Think of them as the FIRST Iron Rangers and they come closer to us. Through successive generations, new people came into this wild, changing landscape. Great ice sheets rumbled here. Seas formed, then melted away. Winds and ice ground away at mountains formed by volcanos. People came and moved around the land following herds of caribou. As the climate changed, new vegetation and additional species of animals arrived. Native people began to settle, not needing to roam so far to feed themselves.
Most of the first white people who came here were lumbermen and prospectors. First, they came to investigate the land. Often they just found routes into the interior, usually guided by the Indigenous People, and then returned to their bosses in the growing Eastern cities, reporting what was here. Many years passed before the white pioneers permanently settled here. In only a sliver of the total time that this land has existed, Europeans put their roots down.
“Pioneers! O Pioneers” is a poem by the influential American poet Walt Whitman (1819 -1892) to celebrate the American expansion. Here are some of the powerful stanzas from the poem:
For we cannot tarry here,
We must march, my darlings, we must
Bear the brunt of danger,
We, the youthful sinewy races, all the rest on us depend,
Pioneers! O, Pioneers!
******
All the past we leave behind;
We debouch upon a newer, mightier world, varied world,
Fresh and strong the world we seize, world of labor and the march,
Pioneers! O, Pioneers!
******
We primeval forests felling,
We the rivers stemming, vexing we, and piercing deep the mines within;
We the surface broad surveying, we the virgin soil upheaving,
Pioneers! O, Pioneers!
Of course, in the march to expand, the Native People were pushed aside and nearly destroyed. The forests disappeared under the ax and the prairie vanished under the plow. Areas untouched by human influence are today few and far between.
But the children of the pioneers also went on to build libraries and schools, find cures for disease, increase the harvests of the land, and explore the frontier of space.
Learning from both past mistakes and successes, let us march into the new year!
The following memoir reminds us that the people who were pioneers on the Iron Range faced challenges and problems as they made their way forward.
This account by Fred Twitchell first appeared in the Hibbing Daily News in 1921.
Perhaps no man is more able to give the early history of Hibbing than is J. Fred Twitchell, Hibbing’s first president and one of the first (white) men to settle in this region. Dennis Haley is considered the first settler in what is now Hibbing and Theodore Nelson and Dan Dugan are probably the only men who preceded Fred Twitchell in living here. He is now a custodian of the St. Louis County Courthouse building in North Hibbing after serving a long period of years as a public official in Hibbing.
When asked to tell the story of the early pioneers in the late 1890s, Mr.Twitchell gave the following account:
“As I turn back the pages of memory, I cannot think of any man or woman who was particularly prominent in those early days, but it has always seemed to me, especially in my later years, that all of the early pioneers of Hibbing were men and women of strong and wholesome character and indomitable spirit, and most of them always stood ready to place their hands upon their neighbor’s shoulders in a friendly sort of way, and I consider myself fortunate to have enjoyed the friendship of most of the early pioneers of Hibbing.
“The conditions in connection with the very early days of Hibbing’s history were more pathetic than amusing. Most of us were kept busy trying to eke out a living in a place that was isolated from civilization, the nearest railroad point being Mt. Iron, 22 miles away, and to be reached after traveling over a wagon road running through virgin timber most of the way. My first trip over that road was made in the winter of 1892 when the snow was over six feet deep. But I thought it was one of the prettiest trips that I had ever made – the balsam and pine were laden with snow, and there were many spots along the trail that would certainly please the eye of an artist.
“During the years I mention, Hibbing was based on forty acres covered with pine stumps and brush, and surrounded by virgin timber. Many times during 1893, the territory was threatened with forest fires. This was the year of what was known as the Hinckley fire when several hundred people lost their lives. I have often thought how fortunate Hibbing was that year for not being burned down. If such a fire had occurred, many of those in Hibbing at that time would certainly have perished, for the nearest water was Carson Lake, nearly three and a half miles from our shacks.
“During the year 1893 there was no water supply, with the exceptions of a limited supply at one of the pits on what was known as the Seller’s property. James Dillon, one of the first draymen, delivered water in the village by the barrel. In consequence of these water conditions, typhoid fever prevailed. Among those who were stricken was the only doctor, Dr. Rood. Among those who died during the epidemic were Mr. Dixon, father of Mrs. Frank Kleffman, Mr. McGuire, and a German woman whose name I cannot recall. At one time the situation looked very serious as there was no ice or fresh milk in any large quantity.
“The first cow was brought to Hibbing by Dennis Haley, and it was quite a treat to many of us to look that kind-faced old cow in the face! Later in 1893, George Robinson, who was the first local judge, brought two cows to Hibbing. The judge peddled milk around the village and it was somewhat of a novelty to meet him peddling milk as I had known him several years previous when he was one of the wealthy men of West Superior.
“Because of the long distance that we were from the railroads, no fresh beef or pork were available in1893, but wild meat of all kinds roamed the nearby woods. A mulligan stew with the meat of all kinds of animals was considered quite a treat.
When I mention the early-day mulligans, I am reminded of the first chickens brought to Hibbing by Mr. Young. They were six hens and a rooster of a very fancy breed. Duff Campbell, in one of his devilish moods, got the idea that some of those chickens would make a fine mulligan. And acting upon his idea, he stole the rooster and three of the hens.
“He was in the saloon business, and he invited all those whom he thought would buy a few drinks to partake of the mulligan. Among his guests were Dr. Rood and myself, and we presumed that Duff’s mulligan was to be made up of wild partridges. Doc made the remark to me as we ate that if the mulligan was made up of partridge meat, they must have been raised in Africa where they grow larger. The doctor thought the bones were a little large for partridges living in this part of the country.
“In the end, the sad part of this mulligan party was that my friend, Duff, intimated to Mr. Young later that I was the one who stole his chickens.
“I recall another incident of the early days, and as usual I was the goat.
“Among the early pioneers were Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds. They kept what we called a “blind pig.” (A slang term for a lower-class establishment that provided alcohol, often at times or in areas where alcohol was prohibited. Such a place would often charge for some sort of entertainment, then “give” the alcohol to patrons, thus being able to say that alcohol wasn’t being sold.) Mrs. Reynolds was a woman with a violent temper. She raised a box of very fine lettuce… and thereby hangs the tale.
“Dennis Haley remarked to his friend Paddy Harrington that he would like to have a mess of that lettuce, and Paddy, of course, proceeded to steal the whole box. When Mrs. Reynolds missed the lettuce, she let loose with a barrage of language that is not quite fit to quote. She went out in the road and shot a few rounds from a revolver which attracted my attention and I took a walk up toward the house.
“I met my friend Dennis Haley on the way there, but he failed to tell me what was the matter, and merely said that Mrs. Reynolds wanted to go to an opening of one of the prominent saloons and no one would take her there. I went in to invite her to go to the opening, but she had not gotten over her fit of temper and she let loose with a tirade of oaths that I’ve never heard equaled and chased me out of the place with a butcher knife. I ran down the road with my coat tails sticking straight out while Dennis enjoyed the whole scene from behind a tree. Mrs. Reynolds was twice my age and I had been trying to be gallant towards an older person.
“Very many persons at this time consider the present economic depression a serious matter, but as I recall conditions in 1893 on the Iron Range, the present conditions seem like prosperity. In those days, men were working in the lumber camps for as low as $10 a month and were glad to get the job.
“To one who has seen Hibbing grow from a few straggling shacks to a flourishing city of nearly 17,000 persons with paved streets, all modern conveniences, churches, wonderful schools that cost more than all the mines and timber were presumed to be worth in 1893, the transformation seems like an unbelievable dream.”
