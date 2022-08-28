ELY — Just three days after suing the Biden Administration to reclaim its mineral leases, Twin Metals was focused on the future Thursday.
A large group of business leaders, citizens and elected officials gathered at their Ely headquarters to tour the facilities and bring “Mining and the Clean Energy Transition’’ to the forefront.
At the event sponsored by TM and Better In Our Back Yard, three electric industry leaders and others pointed out just how important the underground mine and the precious metals recovered will be to the Iron Range and the country.
“We understand what Twin Metals means to the region’’ especially considering the Range has been hit hard by population decline over the years, said Ryan Sistad, BIOBY executive director.
The project is estimated to create 750 direct jobs and 1,500 spin-off jobs. Copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals needed to manufacture electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and other clean energy products, would be mined at the facility.
The jobs are critical for the region, said Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power’s general manager. Sheridan Street in Ely is very busy on a warm August day, but many businesses have to close down for the winter season, he added. “That’s a big deal.’’
Bakk stated graduation class sizes continue to decline on the Range and “our kids are growing up here and they are leaving. “That’s not sustainable.’’
—
While the country is moving toward clean energy, Sistad said the United States can’t depend on other countries to mine the precious metals (copper, nickel, cobalt) that are needed. Those metals should be mined in Minnesota, he added.
“You cannot have wind turbines without copper,’’ said Bakk. “We should responsibly mine these minerals right here in northern Minnesota.
He said the nation is at risk by sourcing minerals from other countries like China.
China is the world’s primary processor of cobalt, nickel and lithium (another key electric vehicle battery component).
That creates a national security risk for America, Bakk added.
Great River Energy Economic Development Services Manager Tom Lambrecht said his power cooperative is supportive of the electrical evolution and “excited’’ about the Twin Metals project. There is big growth in the electric vehicle industry, he said, which makes the nation dependent on precious metals, which are often mined in Congo. He added there are safety and regulatory issues in Congo.
Frank Frederickson, a Minnesota Power vice president, said Twin Metals is supported by MP, which is in the process of shifting from fossil fuels to renewables. He also brought up mining the minerals outside of the country, specifically China.
—
Located about 10 miles east of Babbitt and 15 miles southeast of Ely, the mine will be in the Duluth Complex, the largest undeveloped copper-nickel deposit in the world. Once the Twin Metals underground mine is up and running, it will produce:
• 100 million pounds of copper per year.
• 22.5 million pounds of nickel per year.
• 1.2 million pounds of cobalt per year.
• 20,000 ounces of platinum per year.
• 56,000 ounces of palladium per year.
• 15,000 ounces of gold per year.
• 425,000 ounces of silver per year.
—
Opponents have raised concerns about potential pollution to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, but TM officials say the mine will not harm the BWCA.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve built here’’ in the last 12 years, Kathy Graul, manager of public relations for Twin Metals Minnesota, said. “We want to be part of a cleaner future.’’
If nothing is done about today’s ongoing climate change, the Boundary Waters could be permanently altered, she added.
“The (climate change) crisis requires action now,’’ Graul said, which includes getting the Twin Metals mine up and running.
Transitioning to clean energy is “incredibly mineral intensive’’ and mining precious metals will have to increase dramatically in the coming years, she stated.
—
Twin Metals filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to get the ball rolling on the mine. TM wants to reclaim its mineral leases (canceled by the Interior Department in January) and reverse a series of actions by federal agencies aimed at preventing its mine project.
Twin Metals has already invested more than $550 million in the development of its project over the past 12 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.