EVELETH — Motorists could see dramatic changes at three Eveleth intersections on Highway 53 in the future.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Eveleth are considering their options with the two Rock Ridge schools being built in the Progress Park area just east of Slumberland.
With the schools will come increased traffic at the intersections at Progress Parkway, Bourgin Road and Hat Trick Avenue.
Alex Peritz, MnDOT Project Manager, said the Highway 53/Progress Parkway intersection is slated for some work to happen in 2025, while no specific funding has been dedicated to the other two at this time.
At Tuesday morning’s Eveleth City Council workshop, Peritz presented two different options for the Progress Parkway intersection.
The first calls for:
• An extended southbound left turn lane for the expected increase in traffic.
• The east-west lanes west of the intersection would be moved slightly south so they line up better with the lanes on the east side.
• The off ramp from Highway 53 onto Park Avenue would be eliminated with right turns into Eveleth right at the traffic lights.
• On the east side of Highway 53, Industrial Park Boulevard would be rerouted to the south and east of JM Auto and a separate entrance road to Slumberland would be constructed to the north and east of the business. Doing so would provide the recommended 250 feet on Progress Parkway to prepare for the Highway 53 intersection. The other access to Industrial Park Boulevard and Slumberland would be closed off.
The second calls for:
• Constructing a roundabout just to the north of the current intersection. The southbound off ramp into Eveleth would again be eliminated.
• Progress Parkway would also be moved just to the north with optional frontage roads added to meet up with the old Progress Parkway, Industrial Park Boulevard and Bourgin Road.
---
At the Hat Trick Avenue intersection, options include installing traffic signals with improved turning lanes, a roundabout, installing a J turn on the north side of the intersection or closing the western part of the intersection at Hat Trick Avenue and moving it to the north.
Regarding the J turn option, that would require motorists leaving the Super 8 Motel area to travel north on Highway 53 a few hundred feet before making a U-turn and heading back south on Highway 53.
Moving the western portion of the Hat Trick Avenue intersection to the north would also require motorists leaving the Super 8 Motel area to travel north on Highway 53 before heading west on to Hat Trick Avenue to access businesses on that side of the road.
---
Options at the Bourgin Road /Highway 53 intersection are as follows:
• Option A: Closing the Old Highway 53 road portion west of Highway 53 and making improved turning and acceleration lanes. Driving westbound across Highway 53 would not be allowed. Midway Drive would be moved to the east behind the United Landscapes business and reconnect with the old Midway Drive farther to the North.
• Option B: The configuration would be basically the same, but a traffic signal would be added.
• Option C: A traffic signal would be added and westbound travel across Highway 53 onto Old Highway 53 would be allowed.
• Option D: A roundabout would be installed instead of a traffic signal and westbound travel onto Old Highway 53 would be allowed.
---
The Hat Trick Avenue intersection was viewed as the most unsafe of the three intersections. Concerns included east-west traffic making risky turns onto Highway 53, speed differentials of turning vehicles.
The No. 1 concern for all of the intersections is reducing conflict points. Peritz said reducing the number of right angle crashes is always a priority and roundabouts help achieve this because traffic has to slow down. However, he added the roundabouts are considerably more expensive.
“Safety’s the big thing with all of this stuff,’’ Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich said, but the cost of a roundabout is not justified.
Super 8 Motel owner Bill Aho told the City Council he preferred a roundabout because it slows the traffic down going through that corridor.
At the same time, Aho encouraged city officials to “prepare for the future’’ when they are making these changes.
While there is currently only funding for the Progress Parkway intersection, Peritz said the other two will “probably happen’’ at some point.
Specific costs haven’t been developed yet, but that will come once a final configuration is decided on. After that, the costs will be divided by the state, city and county, or any combination of those three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.