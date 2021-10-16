To some, he was known as “Officer Officer.”
But to most, he was simply recognized as a public servant and friend.
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Tim Officer and his K9 partner Louie, retired Oct. 8.
Officer served the public for 31 years, first as a Breitung Township police officer and for 24 years as a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputy.
During his career as a St. Louis County deputy, Officer also served as a DARE instructor at schools in Cherry, Mountain Iron and Tower.
In 2006, already a dog lover with his own dogs at home, Officer became a K9 handler. Over the next 16 years, Officer worked as a partner with two K9 dogs, Rico and Louie. Rico served eight years before retiring. Louie served almost nine years.
“I knew who my partner was all the time,” Officer said of his K9 partners. “I just had the greatest job on the planet, I thought.”
Officer, along with law enforcement officers across the nation, are being honored this week and weekend during National Police Week.
National Police Week honors America's law enforcement community.
National Police Week is normally held in mid-May, but was this year moved to October.
National Police Week also remembers fallen officers.
From Jan 1, 2021, to Oct. 15, 2021, there were 323 fallen officers nationwide, including 48 firearms-related, 49 traffic-related and 226 of other causes, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. That's a 39 percent increase compared to 226 fallen officers during the same period in 2020.
Deputy Officer ends his career with strong connections to area citizens.
Officer in 1985 graduated from Tower-Soudan High School and earned his law enforcement education attending Vermilion Community College in Ely and Hibbing Community College in Hibbing.
“My first career choice was some kind of business degree,” Officer said. “I kind of changed my mind and thought about a career in the Air Force, but I got disqualified due to asthma, so a friend of mine and I decided to be cops.”
Officer's friend never became a cop.
But Officer found a career he loved because of interaction with people and the freedom of being out in the public.
Officer said he always tried to treat others the same way he would want to be treated.
“I'm just one of those people when I stopped someplace for coffee or something, I'd try to learn people's names,” Officer said. “That was my favorite part, to talk to people.
Officer earned respect for his hard work and efforts and for always being willing to respond to work at a moment's notice, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office Supervising Deputy Jon Skelton said.
“One thing I can say about Tim is that he has always been an internal leader,” Skelton said. “He always came to work ready to do his job. I don't think I ever heard him complain about anything. He was one of my first partners and as a young deputy he was a mentor for me. At his retirement party, it was kind of emotional for me.”
Like all law enforcement officers, the job involved long hours, emergency calls and personal sacrifice, Officer said.
The toughest part of the job as he neared retirement was leaving his family to protect other families from those who had no respect for protection, he said.
“It was 30 years of shift work,” Officer said. “You just miss out on family events and that goes along with being a public servant. We had to change our kids' birthdays to my days off.”
As far as being called, “Officer Officer,” he says he heard it often.
“One time, a defense attorney said to the judge, 'Can I just address him as Deputy'?” said Officer. “A county attorney once said, “Officer squared.”
Most of the people he got to know simply called him by his first name, he said.
In retirement, Officer plans to spend more time with family.
And his family has grown by one.
“Louie is still with me,” Officer said. “We pretty much led the way on different investigations. I was supposed to be the smart one on the end of the leash.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.