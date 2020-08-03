VIRGINIA — About 100 nurses from Essentia Health in Virginia picketed outside the hospital Monday for a new contract with the health care provider since it expired last August.
A negotiation session was also slated for Monday.
The picket was informational in nature and not a work stoppage. The Minnesota Nurses Association said participants were present during “off-work hours.”
They’re asking Essentia for proper staffing levels, increased security and continued training for a “more aggressive patient population” and behavioral health issues, according to MNA, who said nurses are leaving their positions due to short staffing, increasing health care costs and “more incidents of workplace violence.”
They added that management “continues to stall” and demand concessions.
"We are committed to giving our patients quality care," said Jodi Hensley, a Registered Nurse at the Virginia hospital. "The short staffing that we've had at Essentia makes quality care more difficult, and they're asking us to care for more patients with fewer nurses. If we can't have the time to properly assess our patients, it can adversely change a patient's outcome."
Through a spokesperson, Essentia said seven negotiation sessions have taken place since December and will continue in good faith. “These nurses are valued members of our care teams and we respect their right to conduct informational picketing as part of a labor union,” the provider said.
The picket comes at the beginning of month five of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced hundreds of layoffs across the Essentia health system in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin since it began in March. At one point, hospitals and clinics closed elective procedures to stock up on personal protective equipment and build an intensive care capacity in preparation for COVID-19.
Minnesota Department of Health officials reported 622 new cases of the virus — 56,560 in total — and nine new cases in St. Louis County. About a quarter of St. Louis County’s 436 total cases have been identified in the last weeks and a big spike in confirmed cases came over the weekend as results from a testing event in Chisholm were processed.
