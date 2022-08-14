MOUNTAIN IRON — Geno Mancini has always enjoyed “tinkering” with vehicles, building things and testing speed. At age 12, he built a dune buggy, using his grandfather’s welding machine.
He has souped up motorcycles and snowmobiles, worked on race cars, and raced them all.
However, “nothing compares to this,” Mancini said on a recent day at his home-based, rural Mountain Iron workshop, looking over to the 29-foot-long, roughly 1,000-pound blue and white “bird” perched nearby.
The 2016 RotorWay is a truly a one-of-a-kind helicopter, outfitted with a 420 horsepower turbine engine, along with a sophisticated computer system the retired 42-year United Taconite electrician spent hundreds of hours designing himself.
That is the beauty of an “Experimental,” or amateur/homebuilt, aircraft. The builder has the ability to modify it.
Mancini was recently recognized for his innovation in construction.
The Hibbing native was awarded with the the prestigious gold Lindy award at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Lindys are provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association for high achievements in aircraft construction and/or restoration. It is considered the highest award available in the world in those areas. The recognition is given in 11 categories, ranging from homebuilt aircraft and vintage airplanes to warbirds and ultralights.
Mancini’s Grand Champion award in the Rotorcraft category was one of fewer than 75 top awards given to the more than 3,200 showplanes eligible for judging at EAA AirVenture, the world’s largest fly-in convention.
Mancini won a silver award at the 2018 AirVenture Oshkosh for his RotorWay. Once a person has won a second-place award, there is, well, nowhere to go but up, he said.
But it hasn’t been about awards for the builder.
Mancini enjoys the tinkering and problem-solving aspects of modifying the aircraft in a way that is uniquely his own.
It is not even about aviation, he said. In fact, “airplanes don’t interest me,” Mancini admitted.
There is just something about helicopters, however, and their ability to take off and land with ease.
“You can roll out in front of the shop” and off you go, he said. “You don’t have to go from airport to airport.” The craft can be set down in a very small space. And when Mancini gets together with other Experimental helicopter enthusiasts, there is the freedom to simply, for instance, fly-in to a restaurant for dinner.
—-
Mancini worked on his first kit-built RotorWay helicopter about 30 years ago.
The former drag racer decided at the time that if he was going to fly the two-seater aircraft with a passenger, it “needed more power.”
So he designed and built an aluminum block Chevy V-6 engine for it, which produced more than 300 horsepower, doing the conversion himself without the assistance of at-the-time nonexistent online sources. He also designed and built a custom planetary transmission for the helicopter.
When the build was complete, Mancini set about learning to fly it. He had never even been in an airplane or a helicopter.
“I got it light on the skids” and then hovered — and hovered some more — working the controls and, essentially, teaching himself to fly based on what he observed from stunt pilots on television. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
It is not something anyone else should ever do, he noted.
After visiting the RotorWay factory in Arizona and flying with an instructor, Mancini learned the correct way to execute maneuvers and was told he was, essentially, lucky to be alive.
He eventually sold the helicopter and put flying and RotorWays out of his mind.
That is, until he retired from the mine in 2016.
Mancini said he needed another project. He had a lathe, vertical mill, and a TIG welding machine, as well as AutoCAD computer-design software, after all.
He went ahead with his second RotorWay build, choosing to outfit it with a turbine engine rather than the standard 147 horsepower piston engine.
Turbines are more reliable, Mancini said, particularly because they have their own mechanical fuel pump. As long as there is fuel in the tank, the turbines will stay running.
He obtained a 420 horsepower turbine removed from a Bell Jet Ranger helicopter.
RotorWay kits are sold in various groups and, because Mancini didn’t need the engine-related groups, he purchased only the fiberglass body parts and main shaft and got to work building.
And it all took a lot of labor.
Mancini had to fit the powerful turbine engine into the frame. He had to invert the engine, alter the oil system, and work out kinks on the transmission.
Mancini explained part of the process in a 2019 EAA Sport Aviation magazine article:
“One of the challenges I had was the tail rotor input shaft, the long one that goes down the tail boom. On a Jet Ranger, the input shaft runs at 6000 rpm, so I tried to do the same. After 120 different tests (chromoly shafts, aluminum shafts, rubber-mounted bearings, solid-mounted bearings, vibration dampeners, high-speed U-joints, Thomas couplings, three-segmented shafts, five-segmented shafts, three bulkheads, five bulkheads — you name it, I’d tried it), I finally got the vibration down to 0.1 inches per second at idle and thought that would work. Then I revved it up to 6000 rpm, and that 0.1 went to a 0.5, the bearings were more than 200 degrees, and the tailrotor gearbox was more than 220 degrees.
“I said, 'That’s it. I’m slowing this shaft down,’ and designed and built an all-aluminum 3-to-1 transmission. Now the bearings are less than 100 degrees, and the tailrotor gearbox runs at 120 degrees. I’m sure Bell and all its engineers had many hours developing that input shaft, but I had to move on.”
In all, it took about two years of working on the project every day to complete the build. About all that was left was a paint job. “I decided to go with a white and blue tear-off look. I just wanted a different look that would catch your eye.”
Mancini said he has had a few “close calls” while piloting the aircraft. One of them led to additional modifications.
While he was flying the RotorWay at a gathering in Florida, onlookers noticed smoke coming from the rear of the helicopter and waved him down. It turned out the aircraft had lost two quarts of oil, and Mancini had not been alerted, with only silent alarms indicating the problem.
So, the longtime electrician designed a custom computer system with “36 separate alarms” that not only show up on the display screen, but also sound audibly in the headset. That way, Mancini said, he is able to keep his eyes “out looking around” through the cockpit window.
It took nearly 6,300 lines of code to program the six- and four-layer circuit boards Mancini devised.
While he continues to love helicopters, there are risks involved, Mancini said, explaining how things such as telephone pole wires can be problematic. They are difficult to see from above, and often the pilot has to estimate where they are based on the location of the poles.
A misestimation once nearly led to tragedy.
“I’ve just been lucky,” he said.
Mancini takes his bird out for flights only on pleasant, optimal weather days. The excursions are simply for pleasure, he said.
And it is, indeed, he said, incredibly enjoyable to maneuver a custom helicopter, complete with a 420 horsepower engine, and “feel all that power behind you.”
