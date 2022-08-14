Mountain Iron man wins prestigious golf Lindy award

Gino Mancini, of Mountain Iron, is shown in this 2020 photo with his homebuilt RotorWay helicopter, which is outfitted with a 420 horsepower turbine engine. Mancini was recently awarded with a prestigious top aviation trophy for his innovative design.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON — Geno Mancini has always enjoyed “tinkering” with vehicles, building things and testing speed. At age 12, he built a dune buggy, using his grandfather’s welding machine.

He has souped up motorcycles and snowmobiles, worked on race cars, and raced them all.

