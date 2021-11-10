Northshore Mining Co. hourly workers have turned down representation by the United Steelworkers.
“Even though we weren’t successful in the recent organizing campaign at Northshore, where we were unable to reach a majority of authorization cards in the 90-day period, the interest allowed us to build a solid base of support there,” Emil Ramirez, United Steelworkers District 11 director said. We’re going to continue to communicate with our supporters at Northshore to help build the solidarity necessary to gain USW representation.”
The USW in July began the card campaign at Northshore Mining Co.’s mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay.
Under the campaign, the facility’s roughly 480 hourly workers could sign cards indicating support for USW representation.
A simple majority of hourly workers signaling support for USW representation would have begun moving forward representation and a bargaining process with owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., over wages, benefits, pensions, profit sharing, and other issues.
However, the campaign fell short of a majority.
“It was a good campaign,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “We got well over double the amount of cards signed as we did the last time. We met a lot of good people.”
Representation would have given Northshore’s hourly paid miners a voice in negotiating a binding labor contract between hourly paid workers and the company, USW officials said.
“One thing we stressed during the campaign is the USW and Cliffs have a good working relationship and that employees at many Cliffs facilities enjoy the benefits and protections of USW representation,” Ramirez said. “Those represented employees have effective input in workplace concerns regarding safety, staffing, training, and contracting out.”
Northshore Mining Co. is the only non-union hourly workforce among northeastern Minnesota’s six taconite plants.
Some of Northshore’s hourly paid workers at Babbitt and Silver Bay had approached the union about representation, which led to the campaign, Arbogast said.
“We’re not done,” Arbogast said. “We’re going to go back there and give it another try. By law, you have to wait a year and we will be in contract negotiations next year, so it will be after that.”
Hourly workers at Cleveland-Cliffs’ mining operations at Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing, United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth, and Minorca Mine in Virginia, are all USW represented
It’s been about 35 years since hourly workers at Northshore were last represented by the USW.
Several past USW organizing campaigns at Northshore have also come up short.
The facility shipped its first iron ore pellets in 1956 as Reserve Mining Co.
In 1972, the U.S. Justice Department filed suit against Reserve for disposing taconite tailings into Lake Superior, leading to development of Mile Post 7 an on-land disposal site.
The mine and plant closed in 1986 amid a nationwide steel downturn, but reopened in 1989 under ownership of Cyprus Minerals of Denver, Colo. That’s when the facility became non-union.
Cleveland-Cliffs in 1994 bought the facilities.
Cleveland-Cliffs recently announced that DR-grade pellet production at Northshore would be moved to Minorca Mine.
