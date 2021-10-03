Like other northeastern Minnesota farmers, Tony Zupancich is taking steps to reduce his herd of cattle before winter.
“I sold some in August,” Zupancich, who raises beef cattle in rural Mountain Iron, said Friday. “I brought one to the butcher this morning. I'm bringing another on Monday and two the week after that.”
Northeastern Minnesota farmers are facing severe hay and other forage shortages as the result of the summer-long drought.
However, under a $10 million farm relief bill proposed last week by Gov. Tim Walz, farmers in northeastern Minnesota and other parts of the state impacted by the drought, can now apply for loans to help buy feed.
Of the $10 million, $5 million is available in zero interest loans. The other $5 million is proposed as a grant program.
But whether the grant program would allow farmers to buy hay under that program, will be decided by the Minnesota Legislature.
“It's something we will consider,” Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture commissioner said of grants to buy hay. “Different folks have a concern that if we pay for hay, it will affect the cost. But if the legislature wants to go that way, we're open for discussion.”
The drought resulted in extremely low hay yields across northeastern Minnesota and left pastures in poor condition.
As a result, cattle, horse, sheep, and goat producers, especially in the northeast and northwest portions of the state, are facing feed shortages heading into the winter.
“I will be very direct and honest,” Troy Salzer, a University of Minnesota Extension educator in St. Louis County said. “In all my years, it's the first time
I am truly concerned about people having enough forage resources to feed their livestock.”
The loan program runs through the Rural Finance Authority.
Farmers within drought zones designated as D2 or D3 are eligible for loans. Virtually all of northeastern and northwestern Minnesota are currently designated D2 or D3.
Farmers can now apply for the zero interest loans, Petersen said.
“We just cut our first loan,” Petersen said. “They can buy hay with it now and then put off paying for a year.”
The proposed $5 million grant program still needs legislative approval. Consideration of the program could come during a Minnesota legislature special session. But a special session, which has to be called by the governor, is yet to be scheduled.
As currently proposed, the first $1 million of the grant program would focus on assistance to livestock and specialty crop farmers such as fruit and vegetable growers. Water-related costs such as transportation for hauling water, water tanks, irrigation equipment, and well systems, would be eligible. Grants of up to $5,000 would be available.
But hay for the winter remains a lingering issue.
Many northeastern Minnesota farmers had hay yields 25 to 50 percent of normal.
And most pastures across much of the state remain in poor condition.
About 27 percent of pastures in the state are in very poor condition, according to Petersen. Another 30 percent are in poor condition. Another 31 percent are in fair condition. Only two percent are in excellent condition.
With a lack of hay and inadequate pasture conditions, several northeastern Minnesota beef cattle farmers have sold off their herds, Salzer said. Others have reduced herds or shipped cattle off to other locations to be fed.
“At the Bagley Livestock Exchange, you usually see about 100 (cattle) at a time,” Salzer said. “This summer, there were 1,000 to 1,100 at a time.”
Meanwhile, farmers trying to feed their livestock are buying hay wherever they can find it. Some have bought hay from western Wisconsin or southern Minnesota where summer rain was more plentiful.
“It's been occurring all summer,” Salzer said. “One fellow I work with up by the Cook and Orr area has been bringing it in truckload after truckload.”
Zupancich says he's heard of farmers paying up to $136 for a round bale.
“It's not feasible to purchase hay,” he said of the cost. “People tend to gouge when there's a shortage. One animal uses about 10-12 bales a year.”
Petersen said this week he bought hay at a Pine City hay sale for his own horse operation. Round bales were selling for $45 to $70 apiece, depending on quality, he said.
A list of hay exchanges found under Drought Response and Resources on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website, can help farmers find hay for sale, Petersen said.
Petersen also encourages farmers to contact area legislators about hay issues and the potential for including purchases of hay through the proposed state grant program.
“I encourage farmers to talk to their legislators about it,” Petersen said. “They need to hear directly that this is an issue.”
Meanwhile, Zupancich said his farm will survive.
“God gives us what we're supposed to have,” Zupancich said. “You make do with what you have.”
