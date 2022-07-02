Northland bands to perform at MDC amphitheater

CHISHOLM – Two up and coming bands from the region are set to perform live this Saturday on the amphitheater stage at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with food and beverage offered. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. with Super Siren, an eerie folk project from Duluth, followed by Wild Horses, at 8:30 p.m.
The concert is set to go on rain or shine.
“Superior Siren and Wild Horses offer a fantastic modern folk-music concert experience, and we are excited to have them perform on the Amphitheater stage,” MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said in a press release. “It feels good to be hosting concerts again and our staff has been working hard to forge new partnerships that will allow us to bring more quality performances to Chisholm in the near future.”
Superior Siren’s music is inspired by Lake Superior and Siren mythology, and combines alluring vocals with haunting melodies, according to the press release. The band is led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Sellner. Sellner debuted the project in 2014 with the ethereal solo EP “Lotus in the Muck”. In 2016 she joined forces with cellist Rachel Gobin, bassist Nyssa Krause, and drummer Emma Deaner to craft a mesmerizing blend of strings and percussion. The all-female band released a full-length self-titled LP in 2018, followed by a tour of the Midwest. In 2021 Superior Siren released another solo EP of original material titled “Kill Your Darlings”. The collection spotlights Sellner’s captivating voice and poignant songwriting. Superior Siren has supported internationally recognized acts such as Bon Iver, Low, Trampled By Turtles, Charlie Parr, Danny Barnes, and HALEY; as well as a special performance with DeVotchKa on the main stage of First Avenue. They continue to perform as a solo or full-band act throughout the region, and are in preparation for the next full-length album.
Hailing from the deep woods of northern Minnesota, Wild Horses is quickly becoming one of the region’s hottest rising folk-rock bands. Wild Horses' core consists of Jed LaPlant-vocals, guitar, Ariana LaPlant-vocals, keys, fiddle, McKeon Hugh Roberts-bass, and JJ Snell-drums.
Wild Horses has already shared the stage with renowned artists such as Langhorne Slim, Charlie Parr, and Trampled by Turtles, and they have left a lasting impression on their show-goers by packing venues across the state. They’ve often been compared to bands like Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers, and Gregory Alan Isakov due to their ability to draw listeners in with both captivating melodies and a hard-hitting drive in the same live experience. Their debut record, entitled “Runaway,” is set to be released later this summer.
MDC is a nonprofit institution and the state's largest museum complex outside of the Twin Cities metro area.
Tickets will be available at the door for $22 apiece, or you can purchase tickets in advance at eventbrite.com and save $2 off the admission price.
