CHISHOLM — A local ATV club is planning a celebration to commemorate a milestone.
Northern Traxx ATV Club was established in 2002 and its members spent about nine years establishing membership, gaining interest, and creating a group, according to its current president Larry Folstad.
“The first 10 miles (of trail) was built in 2012,” Folstad said.
Northern Traxx is planning a 20th anniversary celebration beginning with a meet and greet at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, at Jim’s Sports Club in Downtown Chisholm. A ride is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday from Jim’s to the Highway 5 Bar and Grill and includes a free lunch and entertainment for members, then to the Chisholm Sportsman’s Club, before heading back to Chisholm at about 4 p.m. Once back in town, a free pizza buffet for members at 5 p.m. at Jim’s, followed by live music and entertainment at 6 p.m.
The day-long event is free to members. New members are being accepted and are welcome to join the club on the day of the event, or in advance online at northerntraxx.org.
A C3/7 non-profit organization, Northern Traxx was started to encourage and promote the use of all-terrain vehicles in collaboration and conjunction with other off-road motorized groups, according to its website.
The club currently has approximately 400 members, and organizes about six rides per year. Monthly meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Jim’s.
Northern Traxx currently maintains 37 miles of trail. In 2012 the club completed a 10-mile stretch from Chisholm to Highway 5. Then in 2016 it completed an additional seven miles to Side Lake. It recently completed a trail from Chisholm to Hibbing, and is now working on a section of trail from Hibbing to the Alborne Spur, south of Hibbing.
Since the club started the ATV industry has changed.
“It used to be just three-weelers and four-wheelers,” Folstad said. “Now there are side-by-sides. It’s been a challenge keeping up with the machines, riders and ridership.”
Each year volunteers from Northern Traxx devote about 1,000 to 1,500 hours to trail maintenance. They also maintain two shelters.
“Obstacles are those unexpected events like washouts and wind damage,” Folstad said. “They have ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 over the years. Another obstacle is we have to work for every penny and we don’t get an annual set allowance.”
One example Folstad provided was the dozer the club purchased after years of saving and a $30,000 bank loan.
More information, helpful links and resources for ATV riders is available on the northern traxx website at northerntraxx.org.
