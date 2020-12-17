Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore plants are green.
Every customer of Minnesota Power is now receiving 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources, the Duluth-based electric utility announced Wednesday.
That includes northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants.
What it means is that the iron ore industry — the utility's largest customer – is getting half its power from Minnesota Power wind, hydro, or solar sources.
Julie Pierce, Minnesota Power vice president of strategy and planning, says the iron ore industry will continue to receive dependable, reliable power under the power mix.
“This clean energy transition is preparing the northland for a sustainable future and show we have the resources to enable the cleanest manufacturing facilities in the midwest,” Pierce said. “We have had the privilege to serve these customers (iron ore plants) as long as they have been on the Iron Range and we are working closely with them and all our stakeholders on our thoughtful transition.”
Minnesota Power will continue to work in partnership with iron ore plants and other customers as it transitions to more renewable energy, Pierce said.
“We have been in very close coordination as you can imagine,” Pierce said. “We're also working with them in areas like demand response to make more tools available for customers to manage their energy use.”
Demand response allows facilities to remove electric load from the grid by adjusting operations during times of heavy loading on the electric system, Pierce said. That helps reduce electric needs of the region for short periods of time, she said.
Electricity and energy is a significant part of the cost structure at each northeastern Minnesota iron ore facility, Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said.
“Twenty-five percent of our inputs are energy and electricity,” Johnson said. “It's a growing piece of the pie for us.”
While the iron ore industry compliments Minnesota Power on reaching 50 percent renewables, the industry remains concerned about remaining cost-competitive, Johnson said.
“I'd like to congratulate Minnesota Power on achieving 50 percent renewable and know that it comes at a significant cost to the industry and that there needs to be a balance between increased renewables and affordable, reliable energy to ensure the long-term viability of businesses and industry in the Minnesota Power territory,” Johnson said. “We have to be sure it's not at the expense of large and small businesses across the board.”
Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry uses electricity to operate much of its equipment.
Crushers, conveyor belts, motors, concentrating, and pelletizing equipment, all run off electricity. Electricity also powers many of the industry's huge mining shovels.
The iron ore mining industry uses about 600 megawatts of electricity at any given moment.
The amount of electricity consumed by even one of the six northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants, is enough to power two cities the size of Duluth, Johnson said.
Achieving 50 percent renewables is a major accomplishment for Minnesota Power.
With the start-up this month of its Nobles 2 wind project in southwestern Minnesota, Minnesota Power is now producing nearly 900 megawatts of owned and contracted wind power, according to Minnesota Power.
In June, the Great Northern Transmission line, a 500 kilovolt power line transmitting 250 megawatts of carbon-free hydro power from Manitoba Hydro to Minnesota Power customers, was energized. The 224-mile line runs from Roseau County to a substation near Grand Rapids.
Minnesota Power's current renewable mix is 57 percent wind, 42 percent hydro and one percent solar, Pierce said.
On February 1, Minnesota Power files an Integrated Resource Plan with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.
Among the plan's strategies will be the transition of coal-fired electrical generation units 3 and 4 at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset. Boswell for decades has been a major supplier of baseload energy to the iron ore industry.
Minnesota Power has retired seven of nine coal-fired generators and reduced carbon emissions by 50 percent from 2005 to today, according to the company.
Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore plants produce iron ore pellets. The pellets are shipped to steelmakers to make steel.
Steel is the No. 1 recycled material in North America and on earth, according to the Steel Recycling Institute.
