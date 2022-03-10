Over the last two firearms deer seasons Doug Kolstad and his crew of hunters in Deer Permit Area 118 — a vast and rugged territory that surrounds the city of Ely — have only harvested two deer.
Last season, the President of the Sturgeon River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association didn’t even see a deer.
That’s frustrating to the longtime hunter, and many others he knows that hunt the Arrowhead Region of Northeastern Minnesota.
“The deer population is less than four per square mile up there now,” Kolstad said. “And for some of us that have camps up there… and the resorts up there, they are just
about emptied right out now,” he said. “I hunted for 13 days at our camp on the Echo Trail and I never saw a deer. Not even a doe. Then I went down to Stacy (Minnesota) and shot a killer deer with my bow. So we have to go to the (Twin) Cities to get a deer.”
Kolstad and his chapter have plenty of theories as to why areas like 118 have so few deer and also plenty of questions for the agency that is tasked with managing the state’s deer herd, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Tonight Kolstad — and anyone else interested in attending — will get a chance to hear some answers straight from the source, as the Sturgeon River Chapter will be hosting a public meeting with Penny Backman, acting DNR wildlife manager for the Tower area.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
Backman, who was invited by Kolstad to come and speak, said by email this week that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current and past deer population goal setting processes in the permit areas they are concerned with; the general state of the current deer population (generally declining), some of the reasons they may be declining, moose concerns, and the current state of wolf management — they are back on the Endangered Species List with all the restrictions on management that apply.
The DNR’s wolf management plan is due to be completed soon.
—
The DNR is in year three of a four year process to update deer population goals throughout the state, Bachman said. Deer population goals are updated in 15 regional goal-setting blocks made up of multiple deer permit areas.
The population goals established in each block provide direction for long-term management during the next 10 years, with a formal review every five years to assess if the goals are still headed in the right direction.
The goals serve as reference points each year when DNR sets the deer hunting designation of each DPA. During that process, the DNR assesses whether the deer population in that DPA is above, below or at goal and sets bag limits and other regulations that will move the deer population toward that desired goal.
This year DNR officials are working on the Superior Uplands Arrowhead goal block, which includes DPA’s 117, 118, 126, 130, 131, 133.
According to the DNR: “Low deer and hunter densities characterize this block of DPAs. Severe winters, wolf predation and limited winter habitat have contributed to declines in deer numbers in this region.”
DPA 118, where Kolstad hunts, is about 1,220 square miles and lies along the Canadian border within the Superior National Forest and is predominantly public land on the northwestern edge of the moose range.
The area averages about two hunters per square mile and generally sees a hunter success rate of about 18 percent.
According to the DNR, approximately 50 percent of the area lies within the BWCA wilderness.
It is a heavily forested permit area which is subject to deep snow and long, cold winters. Winter severity is the biggest factor affecting survival. The permit area was designated "bucks only" in 2021 “to allow for some population recovery, but emphasizes moose management,” according to the DNR.
Public input opportunities for 2022 goal setting in northeastern, north central and southeastern Minnesota closed Feb. 13, and according to DNR information the proposed goal in each DPA in the Arrowhead block except 133 is to “stabilize” the herd.
In other words, keep the status quo.
That doesn’t sit well with Kolstad and others who hunt the area and are looking for more opportunities and higher population goals, he said.
“There’s gotta be something done to help the deer herd. That four per square mile is just about nothing. And that’s their goal. We’d like to see that goal raised,” Kolstad said. “We’ve gotten two deer in two years and they were fork horns. We got one out of our camp this year with six guys hunting and one the year before.”
Deer Permit Area 118, and most of the rest of the Arrowhead block, is in the primary moose range, where moose are the priority for DNR big game management — not deer.
That has led to some tension between deer hunters and the residents within those DPAs, and the DNR.
According to the hunter and landowner surveys conducted by the DNR in those areas, non-hunting landowners prefer to keep deer populations stable while deer hunters prefer increases in the population but hunter survey results are consistent with voiced hunter concerns that deer populations are too low.
“What they want is moose,” Kolstad said. “I like to see them too, you know, but I like to hunt also,” he said. “So they are trying to get the moose back to how they were and at the expense of the deer because they figure the deer is giving them brain worm and that’s what’s killing the moose off.”
Bachman said the moose population has declined by about half over the past 10 plus years. “We’ve conducted (a) considerable amount of research on this to identify causes but it is complicated (climate, habitat, disease, etc.),” Bachman said by email. “Deer carry parasites that can result in moose health concerns and mortality. We closed the state moose hunting season in 2013 in response to the population decline and have been implementing habitat and other management actions (in addition to conducting research) with the goal to reverse the declining trend.”
She added that the DNR is in the process of reviewing input in order to recommend final goals for the Arrowhead block for DNR commissioner approval. If approved this spring, season management would be designed to move populations toward goals.
“We will be summarizing major topics raised during public comment but have (not) developed that document yet. We hear concerns about low deer numbers and associated hunter dissatisfaction; worries that low deer populations reduce potential for new hunter recruitment; concerns about the status of the moose population and potential interaction with brain worm infection from deer; concerns about wolf predation of both deer and moose as well as ESA listing; concerns about browse impacts on timber production, forest regeneration, and landscaping/agricultural production; concerns about deer interactions with livestock; and more,” Bachman said.
According to an MPR news story from 2020, “for the ninth year in a row, results from an annual aerial January population survey suggest that moose numbers in northeastern Minnesota continue to hold steady, following a precipitous drop in the animal’s population a little over a decade ago.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates there are about 3,150 moose in the state, with a range of 2,400 and 4,320.
Researchers say the results are statistically unchanged from the 2019 estimate of 4,180 moose, or 2018’s estimate of 3,030.
