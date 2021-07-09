GRAND RAPIDS — Brian Schmidt, captain of the popular parade crowd-pleaser, the North Star Shrine Cycle Patrol, says this of their charitable mission: "We ride so kids can walk."
Schmidt told the Mesabi Tribune, "Our riders have been riding in parades from four years to 25 years. A fantastic group of dedicated riders, very talented men."
Member Chris Kavanaugh said, "The North Star Shrine Cycle Patrol began in 1957 when a group of Shriners interested in riding motorcycles got together to form a unit to perform in parades to help raise awareness of the work Shriners do. The Shrine organization operates 22 hospitals in the United States, Canada and Mexico that offer exceptional orthopedic and burn care to children at no cost to their families."
In addition to Schmidt and Kavanaugh, the riders include Earl Machart, Jeff Fortune, Louis Hoopman, Jeff Kuch and Marty Gensler. They're from Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Federal Dam and Coleraine. "We just retired a 40-year rider last year, Dickie Miller," said Schmidt.
Kavanaugh said the Cycle Patrol is part of the North Star Shrine Club and operates from Grand Rapids, under the umbrella of the AAD Shrine Center in Duluth. The North Star Shrine club and Cycle Patrol are among a number of units with the AAD Shrine Center.
"At one time the Cycle Patrol had over 20 active members, enough to split into two groups and cover parades in different towns at the same time. Currently, the Patrol has seven active riders. These riders collectively have about 100 years of experience," Kavanaugh said.
The patrol begins practicing in May for the upcoming season. Kavanaugh said, "It takes a lot of practice to master the maneuvers and perform them safely. In some years the Patrol competes against other Shrine units in the upper Midwest in a fun competition. The North Star Cycle Patrol has enjoyed much success in these competitions with their speed and precision." In 2012 the Cycle Patrol competed in the annual Midwest Shrine Motor Corps Association competition in Grand Forks, N.D., and earned the distinction of overall champion.
Throughout the summer the Patrol can be seen in Parades in many Range communities and as far away as Bemidji, living up the one of the Shrine mottos, “Having fun and helping children," Kavanaugh added.
As stated in the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, "Shriners are men who enjoy life, fun is a large part of the shrine. Shriners, along with their ladies, their families and friends have many opportunities to enjoy the fun the Shrine has to offer. Activities such as parades, dances, circuses, and parties offer something for every member of your family."
Shriners International, also commonly known as The Shriners or formerly known as the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, is a Masonic society established in 1870 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The organization is best known for the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the red fezzes that members wear as headgear. The group adopted a Middle Eastern theme and soon established temples, the first being Mecca Temple in New York City.
Shriners perform with such units as miniature vehicles in themes (sports cars, 18-wheeler trucks, fire engines among them), pipe bands, drummers, motorcycle units, drum and bugle corps and even traditional brass bands.
