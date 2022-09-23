Rock Ridge Elementary School students put on hard hats and shovel the first scoops of dirt to officially break ground for the new North Star Elementary School Thursday afternoon. The North Star School is the second elementary school being built as part of the new Rock Ridge School District.
Rock Ridge third graders Madeline Lackner and Kinsley Suihkonen tell the crowd how excited they are about the new North Star Elementary School during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon in Virginia. With the students is Stephanie Aho, A North Star teacher.
IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips speaks about the agency's involvement in helping secure funding for the new North Star Elementary School during a groundbreaking Thursday afternoon. The new school is part of the Rock Ridge School District.
Rock Ridge Elementary School students put on hard hats and shovel the first scoops of dirt to officially break ground for the new North Star Elementary School Thursday afternoon. The North Star School is the second elementary school being built as part of the new Rock Ridge School District.
Mark Sauer
Rock Ridge third graders Madeline Lackner and Kinsley Suihkonen tell the crowd how excited they are about the new North Star Elementary School during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon in Virginia. With the students is Stephanie Aho, A North Star teacher.
IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips speaks about the agency's involvement in helping secure funding for the new North Star Elementary School during a groundbreaking Thursday afternoon. The new school is part of the Rock Ridge School District.
Rock Ridge Elementary School students put on hard hats and shovel the first scoops of dirt to officially break ground for the new North Star Elementary School Thursday afternoon. The North Star School is the second elementary school being built as part of the new Rock Ridge School District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.