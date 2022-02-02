'Nobody does winter better'

ELY — While the opening ceremony for this year’s Winter Olympics is observed in Beijing, the Ely Winter Festival will have its own kick-off event Friday evening, complete with lighting of the festival’s fire bowl.
The 10-day celebration of winter, which launches Thursday and runs through Feb. 13, will celebrate with a big opening night ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. at Ely’s Whiteside Park.
The Winter Festival torch will glide in, with a giant toboggan leading the way for the lighting of the cauldron. “It will be a lot of fun,” said Shauna Vega, festival coordinator. “People coming to Ely should bring ice skates” to enjoy the outdoor park rink.
Whiteside Park will also be the site of the festival’s “keynote event” — the International Snow Sculpting Symposium.
Eleven professional teams, including one from Germany, will carve 8-by-8-foot blocks of snow beginning Thursday. There will be one “mentoring” block, where snow carvers introduce newcomers to the outdoor art. The park will also feature 10 smaller, 4-by-4-foot blocks carved by amateurs.
Snow sculpting has already begun around town, including at the festival’s headquarters, Front Porch Coffee & Tea Co., where a replica of the Ely Winter Festival pin is being created in snow. There are also smaller snow sculptures at Ely Carefree Living.
There has been plenty of snow this season to form the massive blocks for sculptors to turn into frozen artworks, Vega noted.
On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of Northern Tier High Adventure will have winter camping and cooking demonstrations in the park. “They will be building a quinzee” — a snow shelter that is made from a large pile of loose snow which is shaped, then hollowed.
There will be several snowshoeing trips throughout the festival, which are “booking quickly,” Vega said.
The popular Beardfest will also return for a two-night event, starting with the “Friday Night Fights — Battle for the Belts” beard and mustache tournament set for 7 p.m. Friday at Ely’s Boathouse Brewpub.
The crowd determines the winner of each round during the single-elimination tournament, with the winners in each category taking home a prestigious GNB belt.
The following evening, starting at 7 p.m. at Ely’s Historic State Theater, the “End of the Road Beard & Mustache Championship” will award one-of-a-kind trophies for the best facial hair.
Throughout the festival, “there are lots of classes at the Ely Folk School,” Vega said. They include how to make diamond willow walking sticks, herringbone bracelets, linoleum print patches, and a women’s nature writing course.
“There are a lot of fun things planned for the second weekend,” Vega said, including another annual festival highlight — the candlelight skiing at Hidden Valley Recreation Area, which begins at dusk Feb. 12.
That Saurday will begin with the Vermilion Community College Law Enforcement Ice Fishing Tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Burnside Lake. Prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m.
Running the duration of the festival is the annual Ely ArtWalk, an outdoor art show that transforms Ely’s downtown into an arts district, featuring the work of more than 150 visual artists displayed in windows of downtown merchants.
The festival will conclude with a broomball tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Ely Recreation Center rink.
“Our tagline is nobody does winter better,” Vega said, adding a “thank you” to the many sponsors who make the festival a success each year.
“Almost every business in town is involved in some way,” she said. “It’s a great time to enjoy winter in Ely."
For more information on events, visit: elywinterfestival.com.
