PALO — Laskiainen, the Finnish sliding festival that's been tradition in Palo for more than 80 years, won't happen this weekend because of the pandemic. "No, it’s never been cancelled except during World War II," longtime committee member Vivian Williams told the Mesabi Tribune.
"We met in early November to make a final decision — we waited that long mainly to see how the COVID virus situation would be by February. We needed to reach a decision by then because of the many issues that need to be addressed prior to the actual event; i.e. queen selection, making of slides, advertising, work schedules, artisans, supply orders, baking and others," Williams said.
In November 2020 the committee already knew many of the festival venues would not be taking part due to the virus. Williams said, "It is a very social event. At that time we agreed that there would be no 'regular' Laskiainen."
There had been thought given to a "possible drive-by for Laskiainen pea soup." But when January arrived, Williams said, "As there were still many restrictions and the virus was still taking its toll, we decided it was better not to do it. We would not have had a problem with the making of the soup, as a family group headed by our chief pea soup cook was willing to prepare the soup, but there would have been problems in its distribution." This year would have been the 83rd event — it is always held the first weekend in February at the Loon Lake Community Center south of Aurora. The festival attracts hundreds for Finnish treats like kropsua (oven pancake) and hernesupp (pea soup) and mojakka (stew), for loaves of pulla (biscuit) and whole wheat leipa (bread), for squeaky juusto (cheese) — to celebrate before the 40 days of Lent begins. Laskiainen originally marked the beginning of the 40-day long Easter fast practiced among Christians. So Shrovetide, right before Ash Wednesday, was the last chance to enjoy rich foods. And sliding down the snow-covered hills meant good luck.
Gerry Kangas, also involved in the planning for many years and a past Laskiainen queen when she was Geraldine Parvinen, talked about Laskiainen 1996 when the temperature was 60 below in Tower. (This coming weekend temperatures are predicted at 9 below for a high and 27 below at night.)
A Sami (indigenous Finno-Ugric people from Lapland) organization came to the 1996 Laskiainen, Kangas said. One of the visitors was from the Northwest Territories, which that visitor described this way, "If you went 1,500 miles straight north, that's where I'm from, the Arctic Circle." The visitor "thought she was coming into warmer weather," Kangas said. "It had never been that cold where they were from."
