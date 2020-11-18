VIRGINIA — A fire at the Virginia Public Utilities power plant in the city’s downtown area dispatched half a dozen Iron Range fire departments Monday afternoon.

Officials reported a small fire that was quickly extinguished without injuries.

The Virginia Fire Department was first called to the scene at 2:45 p.m. with initial reports saying there were three to four employees unaccounted for in the plant, but they were quickly located and evacuated, according to the Virginia Fire Department.

Departments arriving on scene included: Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Hibbing, Gilbert and Pike-Sandy-Britt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

