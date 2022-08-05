BUHL — There are nine candidates vying for two seats on the Buhl City Council. Candidates are Incumbent Stuart Lehman and Incumbent John Markas, Denise Kealy, Renee Loeffler, Ted Erickson, David Johnson, Zebediah Gardner, Sheila Labarge, David Towner.

Voters may vote for up to two candidates. The top four candidates will move onto the General Election on Nov. 8.

