BUHL — There are nine candidates vying for two seats on the Buhl City Council. Candidates are Incumbent Stuart Lehman and Incumbent John Markas, Denise Kealy, Renee Loeffler, Ted Erickson, David Johnson, Zebediah Gardner, Sheila Labarge, David Towner.
Voters may vote for up to two candidates. The top four candidates will move onto the General Election on Nov. 8.
Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Buhl Senior Citizen Center at 302 Frantz St. in Buhl.
Below is an introduction to candidates and their responses to questions posed to them about the city in which they have filed for office. Gardner opted not to participate.
—
Stuart Lehman
Bio: I am Stuart Lehman. I am 40 years old. I grew up close to Orr mn where I graduated high school. I attended Hibbing Community College for the Diesel Mechanic program. I am married with 3 kids and have lived in Buhl for the past 15 years. I have served two terms on the city council and have been the mayor pro tem for the last term. I am a member of the Buhl Fire Department, and I have been an EMT for Buhl for nine years. I am on the Buhl Economic Development Authority and I am the primary member for the RAMS board for the City of Buhl.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for the Buhl City Council for a few reasons. One, I like serving the citizens of Buhl. Two, I really enjoy being on the council, going to meetings, going and meeting with other city’s leaders. I enjoy being able to give back to my community.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Some of the issues the city is going to be facing is that they are going to look into replacing the city’s water tower and securing funding for that project. Another issue is the keeping up with the relationship with the City of Chisholm. We have shared services with them and are looking into other ways we can work together. Another future project is going to be looking at bringing broadband internet into the city for the residents of Buhl. And as always getting funding for future projects.
—
John Markas
Bio: My name is John Markas, and I am seeking re-election to the Buhl City Council. I have served for six consecutive years on the City Council and for one and a half years in 1985. I have been married to my wife, Mary, for 47 years. We have two grown children and four grandchildren. I have been a resident of Buhl for 37 years. I retired from the Buhl Public Utilities Dept. after 28 years of employment. I have served on the Central Sanitary Sewer District commission, CBDG and various boards/commissions within the city.
Why are you running for office?
Buhl is a 4th class city with a population of 1,000 people. A city council carves out the policies that determine our present and future prosperity as a community on the Iron Range. Most community development falls on the shoulders of city council members. I am knowledgeable regarding the infrastructure needs within our city. I understand the budgeting process and the importance of staying within budget. I am retired and have the time to attend to the needs of our city. My hope is that our residents continue to say that Buhl is an affordable and nice, safe place to call home.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Property Tax Revenue: Housing/commercial business provide the needed revenue to
provide or expand upon the services offered by the taxpayers of our city. Increasing our property tax revenue can actually lower people’s taxes as more folks share in the expenses of the city operations. We have building lots available for a great price and welcome folks to live in our town.
Securing funding for projects: To name a few — our Fire, Ambulance and Street Departments would like to upgrade their facilities. Our city park could use a few more pieces of playground equipment. There are several streets that are in need of resurfacing. The City
Hall is in need of some major repair and our Buhl Water tank requires updating. These projects all cost a great deal of money and seeking out grants or various funding sources is always a challenge. Communicating and having good relationships with our county, state and federal elected officials are important for securing funding. Buhl is fortunate to have a Mayor that is proactive in this regard.
Maintain fiscal responsibility: Buhl residents should know that their town has been fiscally managed well. Our yearly audits are clean. It is a challenge and oftentimes not popular for the council to keep departments on track and to encourage them to remain within their allotted budgets. At the same time, it is important to maintain the property tax levy for our residents. Increasing expenditures can raise property taxes, and I try to keep the taxpayer in mind during budget talks.
—
Denise Kealy
Bio: My name is Denise Kealy and I am running for the city council in Buhl. I was born in Chisholm and raised in Buhl, attending school from kindergarten to 12th grade, graduating with the Class of 1980. I have two sons, Trevor and Tyler. I have always felt that politics is in my blood. My dad, Dennis Kealy, was both a councilman and a mayor in Buhl when I was growing up. So personally, being on the council has been something I have wanted to do for the community and myself for some time.
I currently work for the City of Chisholm in the utility department as the Public Utility Clerk. I work with customers either face to face, by mail or by phone. I have been a union employee for most of my working years. Working for your neighboring city, I feel, gives me the insight and knowledge needed as to how a city government works.
As for current community involvement, I am the treasurer of the Buhl Curling Club and on the All-Class Reunion Committee. With a small community like Buhl, it is always a challenge to try new ways to get people involved in activities at our club and to become a member. Our curling member numbers continue to fluctuate, but we keep the club going.
Why are you running for office?
As I stated above, I am running for City Council because it feels like the right time to fulfill my want to serve the people of Buhl as a member of their council. If you know me, you know I have a strong voice and am not afraid to speak up. I will listen to the people and share their ideas and concerns, not just my own. My knowledge of city government gives me a step up in the learning process if I was voted in with a seat on the council. Here is my chance to do something that I want to do for the people, Buhl and myself.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
We were asked what three issues face our voters in Buhl and how would I handle them. I went out to the public for some of their input as their thoughts on our city are important.
The needed replacements of the water tower, the new building for the fire department/public works garage and any new infrastructure projects coming up. Finding funding for these will be important along with keeping our residence in the know as to what is going on with these projects so correct info is for all to see.
Even with new infrastructure in town, high numbers of I & I (Inflow and infiltration) are still flowing to our sewer district. Stormwater runoff and groundwater is getting into our wastewater system which flows to the CIRSSD. Your sewer fees reflect these costs. We need to look for and locate potential problem areas, so we don’t continue treating clean water. I work with this same problem in my current job so I can bring ideas in finding and locating these problematic areas.
Thoughts from residents included but not limited to these: More police presence in town, blight and high speed internet. I walk the town daily and see the need for the first two of these issues. I would like to work with the city staff to address these on a higher level to see what more can be done. As for high- speed internet, there is always room for competition in town and with more of today’s workers working from home, I can see the need.
Remember to get out and vote. I would very much appreciate your vote and would like the chance to be your next council person. Thank you in advance.
—
Renee Loeffler
Bio: Hello, My name is Renee Loeffler, and I am a candidate for Buhl City Council. I am an Asian American female who has lived in this fantastic city of Buhl for over 16 years with my wonderful family.
I grew up on the Iron Range, and after high school and getting my AA degree, I moved to Cambodia and volunteered at orphanages and taught English as a second Language. I then came back and attended Bemidji State University and got my bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in mass communication. At the college, I was a teacher’s assistant and taught Research Methods which provides scientifically sound results from research. I just recently went back to school and got licensed as an LADC .
I am currently a Social Worker for St. Louis County. Prior to being a social worker, I was a probation officer for 10 years, and worked on several grants there which helped me familiarize myself with grant writing. I have also volunteered in numerous capacities in the community. I was on the Buhl Library board, and Buhl Recreational Board. I have been a part of the Woman of Today, Chemical Health advisory committee, Mesabi Safe Communities Coalition, and Mental health committee.
Why are you running for office?
Buhl is the city that my husband and I chose to raise our children in because of the wonderful people and what this community has to offer. I am running for office to ensure that this city continues to thrive for many generations to come. I believe that the city council is there to serve the people in the community and if I am elected, my goal is to make sure that I represent the people in this community. I am highly motivated and will ensure that I spend plenty of time seeking and researching potential opportunities to benefit this city. Our City, Our Council.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
One issue that voters in our city face is that many don’t feel that our current council is representing the majority of the citizen’s interest. I would make sure that the council is transparent with the citizens and makes the citizens aware ahead of time of decisions being made and I will ensure that my vote represents the citizens.
Another issue that Buhl citizens are facing is the rise in cost to the city bill. If I was elected, I would look thoroughly into why such a rise in costs. I would do everything in my power and that was feasible to make sure that we keep the costs at minimum and that the citizens would not have to continually be affected by the rise in their bill.
Another issue in our community is economic growth. Buhl has so much to offer, and I want the generations that come to also be able to experience this great city. It is very exciting to see all the fun activities the Recreational Board, Buhl Library, Senior Center and the churches are creating with the citizens and business owners in Buhl. I want to look at smart growth strategies that achieve growth and development but don't lose our distinctive Buhl character.
—
Ted Erickson
Bio: My name is Ted Erickson, and I am running for an open seat on the Buhl city council. My wife, Taunya, and I moved to Buhl in September of 1999. In April of 2000 I joined the Buhl Volunteer Fire Department. The last twelve years I have served the department as the Assistant Fire Chief. I am currently employed with Komatsu Mining as Sr EHS Specialist and have been with the company since 2004.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office to continue the work the city has done to get our infrastructure updated and look for ways to bring more people to Buhl. Buhl is a great community with great people. Now we just need to work together and look at making Buhl greater than ever before.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
One issue that our voters are facing is Public Safety. The members we had on the ambulance were getting worn out and tired, a change was needed. I was part of a team that helps guide the city in getting an ambulance service that wanted to come to Buhl. I want to help recruit for our Public Safety team and ensure we have them locally. Both Fire and EMS crews are looking for more employees.
Another issue that our voters are facing is expanding our tax base. We need to bring more people and businesses to Buhl. With the costs of everything going up such as providing essential services like public safety and plowing the streets, this would help offset these costs without raising property taxes or utility rates. We need to explore and keep looking at ways to offset the cost of goods needed to run a city.
We need to keep making improvements to our infrastructure. The last two years have been very challenging for some of the citizens of Buhl with all the work that was happening, but it was way overdue. The result is great and people outside of Buhl are noticing it. We need to stay on top of the maintenance of the infrastructure to improve the longevity of them.
—
David Johnson
Bio: My name is David Johnson and I am 38, soon to be 39 years old. I have lived in Buhlsince I was 10 years old.
I started my own construction company All Slopes Roofing in 2018 after spending 14 years working at Range Cornice and Roofing. I am a member of the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce and I am an assistant instructor for the annual youth firearm safety class here in Buhl. I'm also a finalist for the Better Business Bureau 2022 annual Spark award for excellence in entrepreneurship.
Why are you running for office?
I decided to run for office in order to help the people of Buhl put their ideas for Buhl in to action and to provide them with a voice in the decision process here in town. I think that having lived in Buhl for nearly 30 years gives me a lot of insight as to what the people want and more importantly, what they don't want.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
I believe the biggest issue to the people of Buhl right now is that there seems to be decisions made about the future of this town without any consideration for what the actual townsfolk want to see what happens. I believe the people need stronger representation in city planning. I would like to see the city do a better job of informing the people. I have many ideas on how we could do this as well as ideas to generate revenue for the city without raising taxes or increasing population.
—
Sheila LaBarge
Bio: Sheila (Clark) LaBarge Age: 38 Born in Hibbing, Minnesota Raised in Buhl, Minnesota, graduate of Chisholm High School, volunteer firefighter in Buhl since 2006, president and financial secretary at First Lutheran church Buhl, currently head of the Buhl City Wide Garage Sales.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for city council because I’d like to make a difference in our small town whether it be large or small, and have a positive impact on our upcoming generation. I’m ambitious, I also have a lot of ideas to help make Buhl what it once was, fun and even more beautiful!
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Comparing our small community to large scale towns, and trying to make us what we are not. People live in this town because it is quiet, we look out for each other and it is affordable. I feel we have lost sight of that and I’d like to hear people’s thoughts on the subject as well.
Keeping the people up to date and informed on any and all issues of our town. Keeping our website up and current, allowing the community who do not have the time to look at posted areas to be able to look online, for some that is easier.
I’d also like to look at more funding and grants for our curling club, swimming pit and park. The park needs more equipment and handicap equipment. As well as our curling club, it has not had an update in many years.
—
Randy Towner
Bio: My name is Randy Towner and I’m 34 years old. I grew up in Kinney and I spent a lot of my time in Buhl with friends and relatives. A large portion of my family lives in Buhl and that’s why I moved back a few years ago. I have been serving on the Buhl Parks and Recreation Board and also am a volunteer firearms safety instructor here in town.
Why are you running for office?
I’m running for city council because I believe I can help bridge the gap between our city council and the citizens that elect them to serve. We have been through a lot in the last few years and it’s demonstrated just how disconnected from our community the current councilis.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
The people haven’t been heard when they’ve expressed concern over several issues and the accomplishments that have been made have been overshadowed by confusion and disarray. We also need to ensure that the city’s priorities are decided based on the priorities of all residents, not just those who sit on the council. This can only be accomplished by regular
involvement and active engagement with our community members. Next, we should not have to sacrifice the resources and amenities that we already have in order to focus on personal council priorities. Lastly, we shouldn’t let things like parks, libraries, and city buildings turn to rubble until we have no option but to tear them down and build over their ashes or until our street projects
become more than we can tackle in an efficient and productive way. I have a lot to learn but I ask a lot of questions and I am adept at finding resources of information to assist me in helping the citizenry.
—
Zebediah Gardner
Bio: Zebediah Gardner age 40. Born in Rapid City South Dakota. I moved to Buhl from Las Vegas about 17 years ago.
Why are you running for office?
Once I moved to people I fell in love with the town of Buhl and its people.I love the sense of community and family here. Also the importance of history and traditions, I feel should be preserved. I think the family and community activities are key, such as the parades and curling club.
What are the three biggest issues facing voters in your city and how would you deal with them?
Not enough public interaction with officials. Voter input either not heard or overlooked. Not enough voter interest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.