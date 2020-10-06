One-year-old Otto Kuusisto watches with delight as the lights on a Hibbing Police Department car flash during Tuesday’s Night to Unite event at Bennett Park. According to Otto’s mother Mickey Hurlbut, the boy loves police cars and fire trucks and watches videos of them often.

Danielle Russel, Aaron Baraga and Leo Baraga check out a Hibbing Fire Department truck during Tuesday’s Night to Unite event at Bennett Park in Hibbing.

Hibbing Police K-9 Officer Joe Burns chats with families attending Tuesday’s Night to Unite event at Bennett Park. The program was sponsored by the city of Hibbing, as well as the police and fire departments to help bring the community together.

