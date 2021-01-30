Looking through newspapers from past years almost guarantees time is going to fly by. A person thinks, “I’ll be at this for about an hour.” But suddenly three hours disappear. Whether you are carefully turning the pages of a brittle, yellowed newspaper or sitting at a microfilm machine scrolling through a reel of newspaper images, it is amazing how quickly the time goes past.
And the time goes past in two ways: the current time going further into the future, but also time turning the clock backwards into the past.
Reading old newspapers is one of the easiest and most enjoyable ways to learn about people, places, and things as they once were.
It is possible to learn if those people and places have changed, or are they quite the same now as they were then?
Reading the details of life years ago may make a person fervently wish to live in the past or be wholeheartedly thankful to live in the current time.
The disappearance of many small-town newspapers is one of the saddest occurrences in the 21st Century. The loss of information in a daily or weekly newspaper for people living now is terrible. The loss of today’s information for future generations is incalculable.
The following article was written by Al Zdon who came to Hibbing in 1975 as the Range Editor for the Hibbing Daily Tribune. He soon became Managing Editor of the newspaper, a position he held until moving back to the Twin Cities in 1994. There, this U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran and graduate of the University of Minnesota with both Bachelors and Masters degrees, became editor of the Minnesota Legionnaire newspaper. Al’s reporting and stories, whether about the Iron Range or Minnesota veterans, was always first-rate.
As a way to preserve those awe-inspiring stories about veterans, the Minnesota American Legion published many of Al’s stories in two books entitled “War Stories – Accounts of Minnesotans Who Defended Their Nation.”
All of his life, like any good writer, Al has loved to read – and that continues today in his retirement. He recently read the newly-published novel “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. Among his favorite books are classics like “How Green Was My Valley,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Trinity,” and “Catch 22.” These are marvelous books, and in these cold and COVID days, definitely worth reading for the first or fiftieth time.
Another mark of a good writer is to keep practicing the craft, so it’s important to know that Al also continues to write, working on three books and keeping a “pandemic journal” that he writes in every day.
Thank you to Al Zdon for allowing me to use his essay about an early Hibbing newspaper.
In my acquisitive life, I managed to inherit some actual copies of the Hibbing Sentinel, one of the first, if not the first, newspaper in Hibbing. It was first published in 1893, the same year Hibbing was founded. The Hibbing News also dates from that time.
Just for fun, I picked out one issue of the Sentinel – February 10, 1900. It was published by W.A. and A.A. Thomas, proprietors, and it cost $2 for a year’s subscription. It was a four-page weekly that came out on Saturdays. It did business in the Sentinel Building on 2nd Avenue North in (North) Hibbing.
Everything that follows is just from that one page. My goal was to capture a slice of history through that broadsheet page, to try and see the times through this amazing window, to try and understand the moment through the eyes of the folks living then and there.
Although it’s good to have some historical context to put this all in, I’m going to try not to color it through the view from 121 years later.
•••
Hibbing was platted in July, 1893, the project of Frank Hibbing, a German immigrant, explorer and entrepreneur. He anticipated the iron ore rush in that part of Minnesota, and found money to build a water plant, electric light plant, the first roads, a hotel, sawmill and bank building. It was everything a city would need to get going, and get going it did.
By 1900, the official census of the village (the founders of Hibbing had chosen the “village” and not the “city” form of government) showed about 2,500 people. It had become a bustling, mining town. Its founder had died three years earlier at age 40 of appendicitis.
The Sentinel was in its seventh year, as was the village.
There’s a tendency for me, probably because I’ve been inundated with it for my whole life, to ignore the advertising in newspapers and other media. But one of the best ways to look back at a time and try to understand it is to see what people were selling and what people were buying.
There were many ads for musical instruments. We might gather that in a time before radio, and as the phonograph was just becoming popular, that people still created their own music. You could buy a mandolin for $2.95 or a banjo for $1.24. Organs and pianos were available, mainly through stores in Duluth.
The Hibbing Steam Laundry was seeking customers. “A trial is all that is asked,” said its ad.
There was professional advertising. Dr. M.H. Mason simply put his name and “Physician and Surgeon” in his ad. What was it like to practice medicine by yourself in a remote town on the mining frontier?
W.J. Power was an “attorney and counselor at law. Will practice in all courts, state and federal, special attention given to land practice.” Like in all boom towns, the selling and buying of land and property was where the action was. Power was the brother of Vic Power, the future major of Hibbing and probably the most prominent figure in the early history of the town.
A “time card” for the Duluth, Missabe & Northern Railroad showed that each day the train from Duluth arrived at 10:50 a.m. and headed back to the Zenith City at 12:35 p.m. The railroad was the primary means of transportation between the burgeoning Iron Range and the rest of the world, particularly the hub of Duluth.
Anything that ailed you could be cured by one of the dozens of medicines and compounds advertised in the Sentinel. A front page ad for Ripans made these claims: “No matter what the matter is, one will do you good. And you can get ten for five cents.” “Best Medicine ever made since the world was created.” “One gives relief.” “They banish pain and prolong life.” Ripans was derived from rhubarb, but many medicines in those days used opium or heroin as pain killers.
The Hibbing School Board met and purchased 250 cords of wood from Wm. Danahy for $2.50 a cord. The clerk of the school board was Edmund J. Longyear, who drilled the first diamond drill test site on the Range in 1890, and went on over the years to drill over 7,000 more test sites.
A news item noted that Washington’s Birthday would be commemorated at the Hibbing Opera House with music and speeches. Four addresses would be given, three by local clergy and one by Doctor Mason.
Like all local newspapers of that time, the Sentinel had more space than news, and filled it in with clippings from other newspapers and services. Fictional stories were popular, running in serialized form over several days or even weeks. The story that day was “The Kaffir’s Wives,” which was set in some mysterious nation overseas. Another story lamented that women could not fix bicycles. But it also chastised men who could not fix the bicycles for the women.
The main news story of the day was that the Manila Iron Company had been formed as a subsidiary of the Federal Steel Company. The story relates that unlike other conglomerates, Federal did not just suck up the companies it bought, but left them intact to run their part of the business locally, dealing with local and state laws. Federal Steel at this time, the story notes, also owned the Duluth & Iron Range Railroad, the Minnesota Steamship Company, and had a majority interest in the Minnesota Dock Company. Part of Federal’s empire was the Minnesota Iron Company, which had holdings in Michigan. Manila was created to run the Michigan mines.
In the next year, Federal would be merged into the United States Steel Corporation.
I would guess that “Haps and Mishaps” was the most popular column in the newspaper. It was where all the local news, good and bad, was collected. It even included an advertisement here and there. Some of the items:
•Mrs. S.R. Kirby is visiting her former home in International Falls.
•Wm. Berry and Wm. Sullivan were given 60 days each this morning for robbing clothing dummies.
•The Village Council’s Electrician H.S. Weiland resigned, by request. He will be replaced by J.S. Leary who will run the water and light plant. (Makes you wonder what H.S. did wrong!)
•At Swan River, J.J. McDonald received “a severe cutting” at the hands of Jim Albro in a dispute over a board bill. “Both parties are well-known here.”
•A.M. Chisholm bought a two-story building on Pine Street for $1,000. (Chisholm was the founder of nearby Chisholm, Minnesota.)
• Mr. McDonnell, his wife and two sisters from Duluth, and Miss Liltie Morris and Mayor Dinie of Grand Forks, N.D., arrived in town to visit the McDonnell Lumber Camp. They rented teams at the Barrett Livery.
And finally, a one-paragraph filler at the bottom of a front-page column instructed me in a piece of newspaper history I didn’t know. In the old days, says the blurb, a “libel” referred to a pamphlet or small book. But during the “pamphlet wars,” where the libels were filled with “foul attacks,” the word came to have its present meaning, of injuring someone through the written word.
•••
All of the above came from one newspaper page, an amazing insight into a day in the life of one small mining town in northern Minnesota. You could learn about crime, business, and cultural life. You could sense how the Hibbing area was owned and controlled in many ways by outside companies, in Duluth and other places. You can get some sense of what it looked and felt like in those days.
Gary Gallagher, Civil War historian, said something like this: You can’t understand what really happened in the past by looking at it through the eyes of our times. If you want an accurate picture, you have to go back and see it through the eyes of the people who lived it. You have to understand those times.
Newspapers have always been windows into a community. The Sentinel did its job well.
