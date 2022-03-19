VIRGINIA — Millie Wells-Boyer has joined NorthRidge Community Credit Union as Vice President of Lending.
Wells-Boyer, a Kentucky native, moved to northern Minnesota from Texas in 2003. She quickly developed a love for the Iron Range communities and has been serving the area in banking and relationship lending for 15 years. Millie has a true passion in helping people succeed, whether that be with consumer loans for autos or mortgages or helping a business get started with a commercial loan.
“I like to help people succeed; lenders are facilitators of dreams, nothing more, nothing less,” Millie says, “We’re all just people, and we all just need someone willing to listen.” Her passion for lending decisions being based first on the person (not the credit score) aligns flawlessly with NorthRidge’s relationship lending program.
In addition to her knowledge in lending, Millie joins the NorthRidge team with experience working in several other departments of a financial institution. She is well-equipped to bring new programs and ideas to NorthRidge. Millie will be looking for ways in which to further grow the service offerings of NorthRidge to help our members and communities even more, including expanded home mortgage programs and commercial lending.
NorthRidge Community Credit Union has 5 branches across the Iron Range located in Hoyt Lakes, Biwabik, Virginia, Hibbing, and Ely. They offer free checking and savings accounts, loans and mortgages, investment accounts, online and mobile banking, and more. You can become a member of NorthRidge by simply living, working, worshipping, or attending school in St. Louis, Lake, or Itasca Counties.
