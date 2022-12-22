HIBBING—If all goes according to plan, construction will begin this spring on new pickleball courts at Bennett Park.
Preliminary groundwork has started on the construction of six new pickle ball courts at the south end of the park, according to information provided by the city.
For anyone not familiar with pickleball, it’s a game that’s similar to tennis and is played with a wiffle ball and a pickleball paddle.
The project and ongoing fundraising effort is being led by the Central Range Pickleball Club, a 501 © charitable organization headquartered in Hibbing. There are about eight board members and roughly 50 active pickleball players involved in the club.
At its regular meeting on Wednesday the Hibbing City Council, acting as a fiscal agent, was anticipated to accept a grant for $65,000 from the Owens Family Charitable Trust.
Tom Jamar, Iron Range Pickleball Club President, said the club first approached the city about building dedicated pickleball courts in the city last fall and was met with support.
“It’s good to see that the city is supportive of it,” Jamar said.
The Central Range Pickleball Club currently plays at the Lincoln School tennis courts in the summertime, marking off the court with tape for pickleball, and during the winter they play inside through Hibbing Community Education at the Washington Elementary.
Limited parking and court time at the outdoor courts inspired the Central Range Pickleball Club to seek out designated pickleball courts in Hibbing that could serve the central Range communities, according to Jamar.
The project is estimated at $450,000 including in-kind services being provided by the city, according to Jamar. The club has raised roughly $200,000 and is hoping to raise the remaining $100,000 by April 1, he said.
Jamar said the club appreciates the support from the Owens Family Charitable Trust, along with funds received from other donors United States Steel, Fairview, Cliffs and Iron Range Resources.
If all goes according to plan, the new courts—two for beginners, two for intermediate and two for advanced—will be ready for play by Aug. 1, 2023. Once the courts are complete they will belong to the city and the city.
Donations for the pickleball court project can be mailed to the Central Range Pickle Ball Club 2222 Sixth Ave. E. Hibbing, MN 55746.
Jamar said he started playing pickleball about four years ago, and the group he currently plays with in Hibbing took up the sport in 2020 as an outdoor alternative to the indoor sport of racquetball during closures in place to prevent the spread of COVID.
The game started out as an activity mainly for senior citizens and is now one of the fastest growing sports attracting players from all age groups, he said.
“It’s a great sport and it’s a very social sport,” Jamar said, pointing to a recent article in The New Yorker that mentions the social value of pickleball. “People play the game more to get together. They play doubles and talk afterwards and before hand.
“It’s a social sport and a good way to get people together —good activity and good community building,” Jamar said.
The proposed new courts are modeled after ones at the Grand Rapids YMCA, where there were originally six courts.
“They now have 10—the demand is so big,” Jamar said.
He said the game is more of a “show up and play” sport, but there are some communities, including Grand Rapids that host pickleball tournaments.
“There could be tournaments, but it’s not a goal at this time,” Jamar said of the courts being planned for Hibbing.
Jamar said the group he plays with is mainly in their 50s and 60s and in comparison to other racquet sports, he feels pickleball is easier to learn than tennis or racquetball. Once the new courts are completed, he said people who aren’t playing now due to the limited court space may give it a try.
“I think we’ll really help encourage new players to come on board and play at their own level and improve,” Jamar said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.