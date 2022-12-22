Enjoying a game of pickleball

The Central Range Pickleball Club is raising funds and working with the City of Hibbing to construct six new pickleball courts at Bennett Park. Right now the club plays at the tennis courts outside the Lincoln School in the summertime, where they compete for the limited court space.

 Photo Submitted

HIBBING—If all goes according to plan, construction will begin this spring on new pickleball courts at Bennett Park.

Preliminary groundwork has started on the construction of six new pickle ball courts at the south end of the park, according to information provided by the city.

