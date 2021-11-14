CHISHOLM — An iconic restaurant that started out 67 years ago is now under new ownership.
Chisholm businessman Josh Aikey along with Lisa and Dan Barcus recently purchased Choppy’s Pizza — a restaurant at 11 West Lake St. in Chisholm that was founded by Charles “Choppy” Silvestri and Sophie Silvestri in 1954, and has remained in the family ever since.
Aikey, who owns four other businesses, including Aikey Electric and Samsa and Aikey Construction, said when he learned the current owner, Linda Silvestri, decided to sell Choppy’s, he couldn’t resist.
“I jumped on it,” he said.
Linda Silvestri started working at Choppy’s when she was a high school student. In 1975, she married the love of her life, Geno Silvestri. The couple took over the restaurant in 1987, when Sophie retired.
As she reflected on the many memories created in the family business, Linda said her favorite time was when she and Geno were raising their two children.
“Just having my children around, and when you have your significant other everything is always good,” she said.
Linda said working in the restaurant industry is a lot of hard work, and there’s always something that needs to be done, including constant cleaning. Yet, along with all of the work, she said there were a lot of good times and fond memories at Choppy’s.
“We had a good time here, having fun — you have to make work fun.”
Choppy’s has developed a reputation for its fresh, homemade pizzas with its signature sauce and homemade sausage, hand-breaded pork sandwiches, and a variety of Italian dishes.
Linda said throughout the years, she’s felt really good to hear from loyal customers that they enjoy eating at Choppy’s, and also from others, including people who grew up in the area and have since moved away that have made Choppy’s their place to stop while in town.
“You feel really good about it,” Linda said. “You feel what we’ve done is special to them.”
As for the sale, she said, “It was just time.”
Linda said she plans to stay on to teach the new owners, and help them get everything together.
Aikey assured that he’s not looking to change what people expect from Choppy’s or the recipes there, and would like to gain the community’s support.
“We want to keep the tradition, and want to add new menu items,” Aikey said.
Some of the things Aikey said he’s looking at adding to the menu include subs, a larger selection of sandwiches, and expanding an Italian dinner menu.
When asked what his favorite Choppy’s pizza is, Aikey said he prefers pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers and sausage on his pizza.
Aikey comes into the restaurant business with 10 years of experience, working for Sammy’s Pizza, and says thankful to Rich and Rachel Chalupsky for what they’ve taught him — experience that he said is helpful while learning the ropes at Choppy’s and “figuring out their way” in order to keep the tradition going.
Since purchasing the restaurant, the new owners have already added delivery service in Chisholm, and are planning to expand that to eventually include Balkan and Buhl. They have also applied for and were granted a liquor license from the city, and are able to serve alcohol now.
Aikey said he’s also hopeful to purchase the building to the west of Choppy’s that at one time was part of the restaurant.
The new owners are also looking at ways to enhance the ordering process, and are working on upgrading the phone system, and plan to eventually offer an option for online orders and credit card payments. At present, you do need to pay by cash or check.
They are also planning to hire at least a couple of more people, according to Aikey, and are planning on expanding hours of operation in the near future.
Choppy’s is currently open from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, and plans are to expand that in the next couple of weeks.
---
Shirley Taramelli, the youngest of Choppy and Sophie’s five children shared some of her memories growing up and working alongside her family. Taramelli said she and her siblings, Romelle “Rommy”, Bob, Geno, along with multiple other relatives worked at the restaurant in its history.
Taramelli recalled her parents working very hard to make a living in the restaurant industry.
“They had a tough time back in 54, but who didn’t,” Taramelli said.
She said her father started out his business with a small coffee shop called the Dairy King.
“All my dad had was a modest menu of ice cream, coffee and desserts and evolved into hamburger and french fries and chili,” Taramelli said.“Guys from the pool hall waited for the chili — my mom made good chili,” Taramelli recalled. “Back then there were a lot of bars, restaurants and pool halls.”
From there Choppy grew the restaurant, introducing homemade pizza and hand breaded homemade pork sandwiches.
“There was also a breakfast menu for a period of time,” Tarmalli said. “My dad just kept building and making different dinners – full dinners and sandwiches. It was a nice menu, not very big.”
Back then the restaurant served customers early in the morning, at lunch, and then late at night after the bars closed, until 3 to 4 a.m., she added.
Taramelli recalled as a young girl her parents would take her down to the restaurant while they worked at night, and how some of the girls hired as waitresses would also babysit her.
“It was a different lifestyle from a regular family, because they worked all the time and we lived upstairs at the building,” Taramelli said. “I was always in the restaurant with my family.”
When she was around nine or 10 years old, Shirley said she started waitressing.
“They (her family) were working, so after school I had to be with them and do homework, because that’s where they were — that’s where my family was,” she said.
Taramelli said throughout the years Choppy’s was fortunate to have a good staff, and the support of the community.
“There were girls who worked for us for many years,” Taramelli said, noting that when she first started waitressing some of the girls started there while in high school and stayed throughout their college years.”
Taramelli also talked about the close relationship with Linda, and her cousin’s wife, Sandi Cianni as the three worked together at Choppy’s.
“We finish each other’s sentences, and we cross our arms the same,” Shirley said with a chuckle. “We laugh about it — sometimes we even come to work with the same colored blouses on.”
Shirley said she’s proud of the legacy her family has created, and humbled by the community support the business has experienced over the years.
“I’m humbled that we have the community that we do that supported my family all of these years,” Taramelli said. “I’ve met wonderful people and made friendships with wonderful people my whole life.”
When asked about her favorite Choppy’s Pizza, Tarramelli said, “Our famous homemade sausage pizzas are one of a kind and very unique.”
Taramelli said she’s also fond of Choppy’s signature homemade, hand-breaded pork sandwiches.
Now that the restaurant is sold, Taramelli said she has a little more free time, but she misses her customers.
“I miss my customers a lot, because it was nice to see them pick up an order and talk to them,” she said. “It should always be that way when you have customers — good food, good service, mom and dad trained us to do it and made it a nice restaurant to enjoy. It was a different lifestyle but we worked hard, my family worked hard.”
