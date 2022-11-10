BUHL—There are changes coming to city government in Buhl.
City Councilor Brandin Carter defeated John Klarich, the incumbent for a four-year term as mayor, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Carter received 253, or 55.36 percent of votes, and Klarich received 203, or 44.42 percent. There was one write-in vote.
On Wednesday morning, Carter said he was still processing his election night victory.
“Beside myself—it’s an amazing feeling,” Carter said recalling his experience from Election Night. “It’s a blessing to be able to serve my community.”
Carter wasn’t the only one to unseat an incumbent on Tuesday.
Denise Kealy and Randy Towner each received 246 votes, or 30 percent each in their successful bids for a four-year term to the Buhl City Council. Incumbents John Markas and Stuart Lehman received 178 and 146, respectively. There were four write-in votes.
In a special election Michael Hadrava received 222 votes for a two-year term on the council, narrowly defeating Carol Pastore with 220 votes. There were three write-in votes.
Pastore was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy following the death of Gene Matthew.
“I think people were looking for a change and this election showed it,” Carter said.
