MOUNTAIN IRON/CHERRY — Cousins Les and Bob Maki take a look around the familiar old barn that is much, to them, like another family member. There are occasional tears as childhood memories of this solidly built structure — now featuring chandeliers and other fancy touches in a yet rustic setting — come flooding back to mind.
Les Maki recalls the heavy slings once used to load hay into the loft and the basketball hoop on the far end where the kids played.
“They used to hold barn dances up here,” he said, remembering the lively accordion music that accompanied the hoedowns.
The old Victor J. Maki Dairy barn has recently come back to life — dances and all. It is now the CRF Event Center.
Located off Spirit Lake Road in rural Mountain Iron, the restored barn and farmhouse serves as a venue for weddings and receptions.
Loy and Mindy Adkins, owners of the beef cattle operation, Cherry River Farm (CRF),
purchased the 120-acre property in a foreclosure and spent the past year carefully and lovingly restoring the barn and reviving the two-story adjacent residence.
The Adkins had been haying and farming the old Maki family land for many years prior to the purchase.
“I always loved this barn,” Mindy Adkins said of the spacious Gothic-arch-roofed building. “It has good bones.”
The couple took a stab at a few ideas, such as renting out the farmhouse, but ultimately decided the buildings could best be used to fulfill Mindy’s longtime dream of owning a barn wedding venue.
The Adkins had considered building a new barn at one time but, with the old Maki barn in their hands, realized it would be just as economical to renovate the structure. Besides, it came with an 80-year history.
Loy and Mindy, whose sons have been heavily involved in the rodeo scene — their oldest lives in Montana and the 17-year-old raises bucking bulls — jumped into the project in July of last year.
Loy Adkins, who also works at U.S. Steel’s Minntac plant in Mountain Iron, serves on the Cherry Town Board and is a volunteer firefighter with Cherry Volunteer Fire and Rescue, got to work on the barn.
Mindy Adkins, a secretary at the Cherry school, focused on transforming the four-bedroom home into a cozy and welcoming abode with a modern farmhouse-style flair.
The barn was a major undertaking, she said.
The metal stalls used for the dairy cows had to be removed and a whole new concrete floor was poured in the lower level. Two large bathrooms were installed to accommodate wedding guests.
The upper level required an intensive fixing up, as well, with work to the ceiling, roof and floors.
The couple installed three large chandeliers and two modern ceiling fans, while keeping the original hardwood flooring in place, with just a few patches repaired with new boards.
A bar rail was built along the side walls, with the CRF logo iron-branded into the wood, and corrugated metal wainscoting completing the rustic-fresh look.
The venue can accommodate indoor or outdoor weddings, and the barn is essentially “a blank slate” for however a bride and groom wish to customize their special day, including the decor, Mindy Adkins said.
Two of the three couples married at the barn this year chose to have the reception downstairs and the dance upstairs, she said. The lower level is equipped with a serving area, where caterers can set up ready-to-serve hot and cold food stations. Clients bring in their own vendors, she noted.
There is an outdoor veranda, which can be strung with lights and adorned with flowers.
Adkins said the next project is building a grain silo gazebo, as an alcove for wedding ceremonies, with a fire pit.
Clients have full use of both the barn and farmhouse for the weekend, Adkins added.
The farmhouse, with a fully updated kitchen and several downstairs rooms, is a good spot to hold a groom's dinner, she said. The upstairs has been converted into space for brides, grooms and their attendants to get ready.
The “bride’s room” — full of natural light with windows overlooking the barn — is complete with wrap-around countertops and mirrors.
The event center is not heated and thus typically books weddings May through October. There are five weddings already scheduled for next year’s season, Adkins said.
—
“This a wonderful restoration,” Les Maki said on a recent day, up from his home in Little Canada, Minn., to visit his childhood dwelling.
But his eyes — and those of his cousin — still see the farm of yesteryear.
Many of the outbuildings have now been removed.
There was once an ice house, where ice harvested from a nearby lake and used to cool the milk, was stored.
There had been a secondary hay barn, Maki remembered, where a notorious robber of the Cherry Co-op hid out one night.
One of Maki’s many old photographs taken on the property shows draft horses “Billy” and “Bob” hauling the “143rd load” of hay.
Maki and his cousin, who lives in Duluth, came with many tidbits of the past to share with the current owners.
Victor J. Maki immigrated from Finland in 1907, Les Maki said of his grandfather. Victor had initially settled in northern Michigan, before coming to the Cherry area. Victor, his wife, Alma, and their four sons, who grew up in the farmhouse, ran the dairy.
Les Maki was born in 1943 to one of the brothers, George, and his wife, Jean.
His Uncle Arnie, the oldest of the brothers, had served on a medical ship during World War II, he said.
The other brothers were Martin and his wife, Mavie, and Rudy and his wife, Kathy, who is now nearly 100 years old.
Maki said his relatives had initially been miners, but were among the Finns who fought for labor rights and were blacklisted, thus turning to farming to sustain their families.
Construction on the barn began in the late-1930s, Maki said. It was completed around 1941.
The farm, he said, had about 55 cattle, and the Maki family sold raw milk.
Ledger books show many deliveries were made to the Eveleth and Leonidas areas.
The dairy had a milk separator for making cream. “The light milk was used for feed for the cattle, especially the young stock, the calves,” Bob Maki recalled.
Les Maki, whose dad was born in 1916, said he lived in the farmhouse until he was about 7 or 8 years old. Cousin Bob also lived there. “It was a multi-family house,” Maki said.
He remembers his grandmother cooking at the big wood stove. “She spoke very little English.”
There were also “fields of wonderful wild strawberries” and potato patches, and the spuds were stored in a basement bin, he further recalled.
Eventually, many of the Maki family members built homes just down the road — “Maki Road” — including his dad, said Les, who attended the Cherry school. An on-site sawmill was used to cut lumber for the houses.
Pasteurization requirements would affect the dairy farm — not for the better, Les Maki said — and in time, the family became more spread out. He moved to the Twin Cities metro area, where he worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
But looking out over the remnants of the old Victor J. Maki Dairy and touring the new CRF Event Center, Les Maki said the old farm’s new life is a wonderful thing.
The barn where he played basketball and the farmhouse where he watched his grandma cook are being used once again.
A new family now serves as a caring guardian of the property.
And couples, forming their own families, are starting their lives together — right there at the old Maki barn.
