New life for MACO with an eye on the past

VIRGINIA — The historic MACO Theater has lived several lives in its long existence.
Virginia’s Chestnut Street icon was a motion picture theater, of course, where most everyone in the area over a certain age — in their 40s, most likely — has memories of seeing movies there, buying tickets at the booth from the sidewalk, purchasing snacks from the concession stand and settling in for a show amid the Art Deco design with a Native American motif.
The MACO spent some time in the 1980s as a nightclub, still evidenced from the bar that was built in the middle of the theater floor. Most recently, the theater served as a church.
Now, the MACO is taking on another life.
It will be a fitness and wellness studio featuring everything from immersion yoga to dance party conditioning to guided meditation, which, but the way, may involve painting or mindfully noshing on chocolate.
But for those nostalgic for the theater’s cinema days, don’t fret. The new owners are working diligently to assure aspects of the MACO’s past — particularly its treasured marquee that once lit up main street — are preserved and restored.
Last April, local State Farm businesswoman and yoga and fitness instructor, Allison Kreibich, purchased the MACO with her now 27-year-old daughter and business partner, Hannah Kreibich.
It has been their dream “to be a mother-daughter business team, using our creativity to make a difference in our communities,” Allison Kreibich said.
For nearly a year, they have been working on the lengthy process of establishing the proper renovation requirements and overhauling projects, such as taking up the carpeting and tile to make way for cushioned flooring suitable for yoga practices. Additionally, Allison Kreibich State Farm moved into the commercial office space in part of the theater’s lobby.
The mother-daughter team has much envisioned for the space. But work on the old building is being completed in workable phases.
The initial focus for the main theater’s renovation is to divide the space into two areas so that fitness and yoga classes, which will be held on two levels near the stage, can begin as soon as possible.
Allison Kreibich said they are seeking stage curtains from the schools — through their nonprofit, MACO Matters — to temporarily separate the spaces.
They are also looking for a screen similar to the one the MACO once housed, which will be incorporated into classes. For instance, during an immersion yoga session, scenes and videos from a rainforest could be displayed to make a tropical-themed class more immersive.
Such classes could also be enhanced with creative lighting and music.
Kreibich said the duo has many ideas for guided meditations and for integrating positive affirmations into the mediation space. And, yes, therapeutic painting, as well as breathing exercises combined with the sensations of chocolate on a person's tongue, are among them.
Fitness classes are set to begin with toning with weights and cardio-dance. Imagine, said Kreibich, who has taught classes such as Zumba, a club-like setting — “a healthy one” — with music and lots of lights and a room full of people having fun and feeling comfortable “shaking your booty.”
“It's all about feeling good” and developing an atmosphere of fun fitness, wellness, self-care and inclusion for all abilities, Kreibich said.
“People really need this right now,” Hannah Kreibich noted.
“It will be a completely different experience” that won’t take away from other fitness facilities in the area, Allison Kreibich said.
Initial classes could begin as soon as this summer, she added.
As for future plans, the mom and daughter have limitless ideas.
There could be open dance parties for kids; live music during yoga or medications, such as a flutist playing on stage; and, perhaps, aerial and suspension classes down the line.
The business partners would like to open a juice bar. They want to make the fitness space available to yoga teachers to lead various types of practices.
“We want the MACO to be about community,” Kreibich said.
MACO Matters, for instance, may eventually offer free community meals and free meditations.
Restoring the ticket booth and its surrounding lobby as authentically as feasible is included in the plans. During Virginia’s Twilight Parade in November, the MACO gave out free hot chocolate, with “free cocoa” touted on the marquee sign written in original letters found in the theater’s basement.
During summertime parades, Kreibich said they would like to similarly have give-aways though the ticket window for spectators along Chestnut Street.
Some of the MACO’s historic features remain, such as the Art Deco light fixtures along the upper sides of the theater walls and some of the Native American busts in the lobby.
The new guardians of the theater have found some of the original totem pole carvings and are looking for more. They would also like to restore the more-than-80-year-old decorative front stage curtain.
“We want to play off how beautiful they made it,” Hannah Kreibich said.
She and Allison call their vision, “Modern Art Deco.”
Principal Architect Erik Wedge with DSGW Architects, of Virginia, and a grant from the Virginia-Eveleth Economic Development Authority (VEEDA), are helping to bring that concept to life.
Kreibich said the famed MACO marquee — the star of photos for decades — will be repainted and brought back to its full radiant glory. It may be a costly endeavor with the old mechanics. If one light burns out, they all stop working, she noted.
But the mom and daughter are already thinking ahead on that one, too — aiming to hold wine and beer yoga fundraisers to garner the money needed to complete that task.
The MACO, built as a 750-seat movie theater in 1938, has an even longer history, Kreibich said, explaining that it originally opened in 1920 as the Garrick Theatre, which operated until the mid-1930s.
She and Hannah uncovered the MACO’s blueprints, which they may eventually frame. Pieces of the old carpet may be used for accent rugs.
While the iconic theater has endured some more unfortunate changes, such as what appears to be an old movie poster that was painted over in the lobby and sheetrock covering the theater walls, for the most part, previous owners have taken care of the building, Hannah Kreibich said.
As they say, it still “has good bones.”
So many people have stories about the MACO, and that has motivated the mother-daughter team to respectfully breathe new life into the little piece of history on Virginia’s main street.
“We are so inspired by the space,” Allison Kreibich said, “and we have big dreams for all it can become.”
