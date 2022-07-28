CHISHOLM — There is a lot of activity going on at The Salvation Army Headquarters in Hibbing.
Last month Captain Kenneth Alip and Lieutenant Victoria Alip started at the Hibbing branch of the non-profit organization, located at 107 West Howard St. in Hibbing. They are taking the place of Majors Gary and Vickie Cole, who recently retired.
The couple of two years relocated from Chicago, and three weeks ago welcomed a new baby girl, Saige, to their family.
A native of the Philippines, Kenneth attended officers training at The Salvation Army College for Officer’s training in Chicago, from 2015 to 2017.
At his first appointment as a Corps Officer/Pastor, Kenneth recalled he met Victoria, who is originally from Kentucky, at The Salvation Army in Brown County, Indiana.
From there Victoria went on to train for another two years in Chicago. Meanwhile, Kenneth worked at the Metropolitan Divisional Headquarters in Chicago in the dual position of Community Care Ministries Secretary and Assistant Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace.
Victoria holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theological Studies from Hanover College and is planning to pursue a master’s degree in the future.This past June she completed training with The Salvation Army and she and Kenneth were then assigned to Hibbing together.
Kenneth has experienced The Salvation Army’s impact globally, and attended an International Youth Conference in Sweden in 2010.
It didn’t take long for Kenneth and Victoria to realize there is a need for the type of services The Salvation Army offers when they arrived in Hibbing.
”Hibbing is a place where there is a lot of opportunity to do good,” Kenneth said.
One thing Kenneth and Victoria are looking at doing is starting a youth ministry and are gathering information on getting that up and running. They are looking at a space in the lower level of the building for the youth program.
Kenneth said they’re also excited that in-person dining has resumed at the Hibbing location, and starting this week meals are being offered from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will no longer be take-out meals.
Kenneth said the community dining allows for fellowship to be able to talk with people and find out how they are doing.
The Salvation Army is connecting with some local churches to volunteer at the meal program, and is also seeking volunteers from the community who are willing to help out.
Another program Kenneth mentioned is the Pathway of Hope program that is run by Audra Preble, a caseworker at the Hibbing branch.
Pathways of Hope is a Salvation Army approach to create a path out of poverty, according to information found on the organization’s website.
“We provide targeted services to families with children under the age of 18, both traditional and non-traditional family structures, that desire to break the cycle of crisis,” it states.
Kenneth said the program offers different things that target individual needs.
The program aims to help families overcome barriers like unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability, leading them down a path toward increased stability —”a Pathway of Hope that will profoundly affect generations to come.”
Seasonal assistance is also available at The Salvation Army, including providing school supplies for families in need.
Signups for back-to-school help are underway and applications are available online at hibbingso.org, or by calling the office at 218-263-5096. The deadline for applications is Aug. 19.
Donations of scissors for older kids, water color paints, backpacks (large size adequate to fit folders) are among the items in need. Those items and other school supply donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army headquarters.
The Salvation Army also runs a food pantry at its Hibbing branch and it’s open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
More information on The Salvation Army is available on its website at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/hibbing, or by calling the office at the number listed above.
