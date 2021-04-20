On Monday, the Northland Foundation announced a new program to partner with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and other tribal nations and Indigenous communities in northeastern Minnesota.
The program features grassroots grants up to $2,500 to individuals and informal groups rather than nonprofit organizations, school districts or governments — a unique offering in the world of philanthropy.
The eligible geographic service area includes the Bois Forte Band, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. In addition, the grants are available to individuals and groups in St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching and Lake counties.
“The program evolved from a desire by our Board of Trustees and staff to not only acknowledge the deep inequities that exist but to act on that knowledge,” said Tony Sertich, president of the Duluth-based Northland Foundation, in a statement. “This program has been two years in the making, and we are proud and thrilled to introduce this new path to partner with Indigenous communities in our region.”
The Northland Foundation had talked with tribal elected leaders and Indiegenous representatives in philanthropy, nonprofit, and other sectors “to better understand how to build ongoing partnership,” the news release read. A study from the foundation showed that “less than 0.3% of philanthropic resources go to Native Americans in the United States.”
The foundation formed an Indigenous design team “to dialogue about community strengths and best approaches,” the release read. The Native team helped create the structure, strategies and guidance for a program they named Maada’ookiing, a term which means the ‘distribution’ in the Ojibwe language.
In December 2020, LeAnn Littlewolf, who has more than two decades of experience in community organizing, joined the Northland Foundation staff as senior program officer, with an emphasis on coordinating Maada’ookiing.
A nine-member Maada’ookiing board was established to oversee and guide the program, including area leaders in Shane Drift, District I Representative Bois Forte Tribal Council; Leanne Johnson, ISD 701 Indian Education Program Director, Couchiching First Nation; Jaylen Strong, Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum Director; and Melissa Walls, Ph.D, Great Lakes Hub Director, Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, Bois Forte and Couchiching First Nation Ojibwe (first generation descendent).
“Moving forward with grantmaking to individuals, our staff team knows we will have a learning curve,” Erik Torch, director of grantmaking, said in a statement. “This is new ground for Northland. We’re fortunate to have such esteemed leaders as LeAnn and an incredible Board guiding the work.”
In addition to grantmaking, Maada’ookiing aims to build relationships with Indgenous leaders about various topics including education and economic development.
“Even after 35 years as a foundation in Northeast Minnesota and connecting with Tribal Nations and Indigenous-led organizations, we know we have more to learn about being in true partnership with Indigenous communities,” said Sertich, a former commissioner on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. “This program is an exciting opportunity to grow our understanding, engage more effectively, and generate ideas and resources.”
Anyone interested in Maada’ooking can visit northlandfdn.org or email the senior program officer at LeAnn@Northlandfdn.org.
