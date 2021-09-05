New in the neighborhood

TOWER — Smoking meats began as a hobby for Eric Drake more than 15 years ago. But it soon became clear that his penchant for the craft, which he shared with his two sons, was appreciated by the entire neighborhood.
As soon as the smoky-good aroma hit the air, “it was like a radar would go off,” he said. Pretty soon, a block full of people would be at the Drakes’ house.
That got Drake to thinking — maybe the larger Iron Range neighborhood would also appreciate his perfected techniques.
He, along with wife, Angie Drake, did just that, opening Neighbor’s BBQ Co., in April, at the former site of the Black Bear Café along Highway 169, south of Tower. The smokehouse barbecue joint and sports bar specializes in smoked-on-site meats, including brisket, ribs, and chicken.
But Neighbor’s has an even bigger goal than to satisfy patrons’ taste for pulled pork and rib tips.
The restaurant aims to put Minnesota on the map for barbecue. It is, Drake said, “the birthplace of Minnesota-style barbecue.”
There are many styles of barbecue across the country from Kansas City to Alabama to the Carolinas. For instance, Drake said, Kansas City barbecue has a sweetness; other areas are known for white barbecue sauce.
His Minnesota barbecue uses traditional hickory smoking wood, mixed with Minnesota native oak and sugar maple.
A blurb on the Neighbor’s menu explains what that means for the flavor profile.
“When you take that first bite you will notice a slight sweetness that the maple gives our barbecue,” it reads. “As you eat, you will then get that little tickle on your lips and tongue from just the right amount of pepper blend in our barbecue rub.”
The smoking process is one that can’t be rushed, Drake noted.
Briskets and pork butts are thrown in the 500-pound-capacity smoker each evening, smoking for up to 12 hours. In the morning, the kitchen crew takes them out and puts in the ribs and then the chicken.
The flavor profile, combined with Neighbor’s specialty homemade barbecue sauce, is something quite magical, Drake said.
His sauce recipe is truly a secret, bequeathed to him by an old friend and bird hunter from the south who would come up each fall to hunt with his family.
Drake tried for years to obtain the recipe from his friend, who claimed he was from “L A.” — in other words, “Lower Alabama.” The man refused.
Then one year, the older fellow — who could never remember anyone’s name and simply called every “Neighbor,” told Drake, in his deep southern accent: “Neighbor, go grab yer boots. We’re gonna run to town right quick. I’m gonna show ya how to make that barbecue sauce today.”
“We ran to town and got all the ingredients and made a batch,” said Drake, who wrote down the recipe.
His smoked meats were finally “complete.”
The man’s only request was to never share the sauce instructions.
Drake never has, but he does plan to eventually sell bottles of the secret sauce.
As a tribute to man, who everyone also called “Neighbor,” the Drakes named their restaurant “Neighbor’s.” The name also has a nice, warm, welcoming feel to it, Drake said.
The restaurant has welcomed guests from throughout the Iron Range — from Hoyt Lakes to Chisholm, Ely to Virginia, and beyond, said Angie Drake. The owners have felt welcomed by the community, as well. “We are so grateful for all the local support,” she said.
The couple, of Kinney, has also appreciated customers’ understanding of the restaurant’s concept, which is a bit different from other eateries.
Everything is made fresh daily, and only so much meat is smoked each day. “It’s not like we can just pull something from the freezer,” Eric Drake explained. That means, occasionally the restaurant runs out.
“Our goal is to run out,” Drake said, adding that the sides — everything, really, is homemade. “It’s as homemade as you can get without sitting at home.”
Additionally, in-house patrons are the first priority. Customers seeking take-out may sometimes be asked to call back to assure their orders can be filled.
“We do our best to accommodate everyone,” said Angie Drake, who often tells people to “come early” if possible.
Neighbor’s full smoke menu is available Wednesday through Sunday; on Tuesdays, the restaurant features its specials, including burgers and sandwiches. Neighbor’s is closed on Mondays to give staff a day off.
Smoked meat platters consist of full and half racks of ribs; one pound or half pound brisket; the same qualities of pulled pork; and smoked chicken, whole or half.
Smoked meat dinners are served with cornbread and a choice of sides: cornflake-topped creamed corn, coleslaw, homestyle mac ’n’ cheese, three bean salad, or fries.
The “backyard” specialities — some dreamed up by Chef Jacob Dibble — include a pulled chicken sandwich, brisket stacker, and a Polish dog topped with three-bean salad. “Ryno’s trapper ’stravaganza” is smoked rib meat and brisket stuffed in a giant hog dog bun, topped with fries, coleslaw, white cheddar sauce and cilantro. The “Minnesota dilly dip” is Neighbor’s version of a Philly sandwich and French dip.
Starters include smoked deviled eggs, smoked chicken wings in a variety of flavors, and honey bourbon rib tips.
The restaurant, which opens at 9 on weekdays with a selection of pastries, serves StoneHouse Coffee roasted in Nisswa, Minnesota.
Neighbor’s has an extensive wine list, specialty cocktails and many Minnesota beers. Angie Drake said they aim to support as many local vendors as possible.
Opening a business, especially during a pandemic, was quite a big “leap” for the couple.
Eric, who works at U.S. Steel’s Minntac facility in Mountain Iron and was a longtime track and field coach at Mountain Iron-Buhl, and Angie, owner of the Laurentian Divide salons in Virginia and Biwabik, were already pretty busy.
But the Drakes are glad they did it.
To keep customers safe, there are dividers between the booths and hand sanitizer is readily available. There were some struggles with staffing, but the restaurant has built up a good crew, said the Drakes. Among the employees are their sons Dillon, 20, and Ryan, 18.
Eric Drake said he still enjoys watching people’s faces light up after taking their first bite of his Minnesota barbecue — just as he always has when smoking up a feast at the family’s home.
One day, Drake said, he hopes to welcome the original Neighbor to their “mom and pop” business. “He’s getting up in years” and not getting to Minnesota as frequently.
In the meantime, everyone is a neighbor at Neighbor’s BBQ.
Neighbor’s hours are: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, kitchen closes at 9, lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, kitchen closes at 9; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, kitchen closes at 8 p.m.
