New Hibbing Community Development Director hits the ground running

HIBBING — With a background in engineering, Betsy Olivanti loves to solve puzzles and figure out how things work.
And that’s how she plans to approach her new position as Hibbing’s Community Development Director.
“Economic Development requires bringing together resources in the right way to make a good project happen,” Olivanti said. “There are so many things happening in the city of Hibbing and I’m excited to get to work on projects that move our community forward.”
Olivanti, a 1993 graduate of Mountain Iron-Buhl, was hired for the position in May and started last week.
She was chosen from a pool of 15 candidates, Hibbing City Administrator Greg Pruszinske said, and she will be leading the city’s economic development efforts including growing existing businesses and recruiting new businesses to Hibbing.
“She will be a key member of our leadership team and will collaborate across departments in multi-disciplines including economic development, administration, planning/zoning, infrastructure, and finance, to name a few of the spaces she will be part of,” he said.
It’s been a decade since Hibbing has had a full-time community and economic development person on staff, Pruszinske said.
“I understand that someone left the position, and it wasn’t backfilled due to budget constraints. However, we have had some help in this department via contract employee(s),” he said.
Now, Olivanti will step into the position, bringing with her a lot of experience, and a lot of connections.
She has an associates degree (1995) in Pre-Engineering from Mesabi Community College. In 1999, she graduated with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University and worked for over eight years at HECO/Reptron Mfg/Kimball Electronics Group in the Engineering Department.
When the facility closed, she went back to school and obtained her MBA from Metro State University, all online. From there, she worked as the Executive Director of the Mesabi Range College Foundation for three plus years before moving to the UMD Center for Economic Development as a Small Business Development Consultant.
In 2019, UMD transferred the host contract for the Small Business Development Center to the Northland Foundation and Olivanti went with it.
For the past seven years, Olivanti said she has been working to help small businesses start, grow, and succeed. During that time, she attended multiple training courses focused on economic development and building an ecosystem to sustain and support businesses in rural communities.
She’s also been “working to build a network of collaborative partners with a focus on improving the programming and resources for businesses on the Iron Range, which has allowed me to take what I’ve learned and help entrepreneurs develop successful projects in local communities.”
Olivanti said she decided to apply for the community development position because she wanted to make economic development the focus of the next facet of her career and now she is excited to do so in Hibbing.
“I’ve worked with many of the partner organizations on the Iron Range throughout my SBDC career and have helped to create new programs that move business and industry forward,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with my network to continue this momentum to build and sustain organic economic development with local entrepreneurs.”
Olivanti said her early goals are to get out into the community to visit with business owners to develop partnerships and learn what they see as opportunities and challenges as they operate in our community.
“I also plan to continue building my network of collaborative partnerships with people and organizations that can help bring successful projects to our community,” she said. “The City of Hibbing has a rich history of successful entrepreneurs who start here and grow into international corporations. I’m looking to build on these solid partnerships, good processes, and accessible resources, to continue this culture of growth and development.”
She added that she is currently on the Iron Range Economic Alliance Board and Vice Chair of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau and will continue in those roles.
“I will also be looking to connect with other local organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and the like, to build relationships with people who are working in the community and have ideas to move it forward,” she said.
And while she started her career in Hibbing and made some connections with the local community, she knows there is more work to be done.
“Working at the SBDC allowed me to continue to build on that network and learn more about what it takes to get a project over the finish line in Hibbing. I’m looking forward to learning more about the business community and projects in development, learning about past successes and challenges to learn from them, and helping to chart the course for the future of the City of Hibbing,” she said.
Pruszinske said there is great value in a community development director leading the city’s economic efforts and that Olivanti brings technical expertise, experience, lots of energy, super leadership skills, and that “she’s excited to be part of the Hibbing story and the next chapter.”
“Betsy will be fantastic in this role. She has great technical expertise, huge energy, wants to be in Hibbing, is comfortable in an outward facing role and is a practiced leader,” Pruszinske said.
A leader who hit the ground running even before she officially settled into her new office.
“Rural economic development is difficult all over the state and nation, and Hibbing is not immune to the challenges experienced elsewhere. Childcare, Broadband, Workforce, and Housing are the hot topics these days, and I expect to dive into the work in these areas immediately in this new role,” she said. “In my previous work, I was able to work on childcare and broadband so I’m well-versed in the projects underway. I have had meetings on my calendar since before I started, on the housing and workforce front. Community development is a mix of all of these to create and retain good jobs.”
