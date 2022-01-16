New Hibbing City Administrator hits the ground running

HIBBING — Greg Pruszinske’s first official day on the job might have been Dec. 27, but Hibbing’s new City Administrator started doing his homework almost immediately after being hired in mid-November of 2021.
Pruszinske, who spent the last nearly 13 years as city administrator for Becker, a town of about 4,500 in Sherburne County in central Minnesota, said he spent the time watching city council meetings, reading the minutes and the Mesabi Tribune, talking to people, communicating with council and staff and generally preparing for his new role.
“The staff here had been very good about including me in city council agenda packets and the different meetings going on so I wasn’t waiting until I walked in the door on the 27th, I really wanted to hit the ground running and feel that I have,” he said.
All that preparation paid off Wednesday, Jan. 5, when Pruszinske took part in his first council meeting and helped lead a workshop with Hibbing’s elected officials immediately following the regular meeting, where he and councilors touched base on a number of issues including listing city priorities.
The end result was he and the council were basically already on the same page on a number of issues.
Pruszinske said during an interview this week that having a good partnership and good communication with the city council is important to him.
“I’m not afraid of it. I embrace the conversation. I think it’s important we have the easy discussions but also the difficult ones. That’s how you move forward as a community. That’s how you make good public policy,” he said. “I want to be able to put our city council in the position to make good decisions and that means vetting all of these different projects but also making sure that they have facts on both sides of the coins and the recommendations from their staff, whether that’s me or whomever happens to be leading it.”
Hibbing officials began their search for a new city administrator last fall when Pete Hyduke, who had been in that position in an interim capacity, announced that after 35 years with the city he was going to retire.
The city hired GovHRusa to do an administrator search and Pruszinske was one of 43 applicants for the position. City officials narrowed the candidates down to three and interviewed them on Oct. 29 at city hall.
Pruszinske said things just sort of came together the right way when the position opened up as his wife Paula, who teaches school in Becker, has family in the Duluth and Proctor area and that he has been part of a deer hunting camp near Kabetogama for at least four decades.
“We love the outdoors. We are an outdoors family and there is a great outdoor vibe in this area,” he added.
The rich history of Hibbing and living in northern Minnesota were two things that appealed to him about the opportunity.
“That was one of the things — just the tradition. The many years of tradition. I think that’s a neat thing for a community. There’s a lot of Hibbing pride, so that’s a good sign to me. People care about their community. They want it to be healthy and robust and they want to be able to move it forward,” Pruszinske said. “As far as the location on the map, when some of these recruiters were reaching out to see if I was interested in whatever job, I really did make an effort to be somewhere north of (Highway) 210, but in the northern region. The Arrowhead (region) was what we were targeting. We want to be here.”
According to a story from December in the Patriot News in Becker, Pruszinske grew up in rural Chisago County; attended North Branch High School and graduated from St. Cloud State. He did his master’s work at Hamline, attended the Carlson School of Management. He is the youngest of four children from his parents. His father was a Teamster for 45 years and retired from the US Air Force with 26 years of service. His mom worked for Isanti County Health and Human Services and volunteered at the Stearns County History Center for many years.
Pruszinske told the Mesabi Tribune that after college he worked for the Minnesota Senate for two sessions, then moved to Swift County, where he did economic development.
His first city administrator work was for two small towns at the same time: Murdock and Danvers, both located southwest of St. Cloud in Swift County.
He was eventually hired by the city of Becker in Sherburne County, as assistant city administrator, a position he held for about 13 years, before becoming city administrator there in 2009.
During his time in Becker, Murdock, and Danvers, Pruszinske said he was involved with several big projects, including laying the groundwork for an ethanol plant in Grand Falls, Minn.; helping get a new fire hall built in Murdock; securing federal money and building a wastewater treatment plant for Danvers, which didn’t have a facility because it was all private septic systems and they were starting to fail; and dealing with converting a 2400 megawatt power plant from coal to alternate power sources in Becker.
He feels that that kind of experience will help now that he is working in a city three times the population size as Becker.
“A lot of the things I’ve done in Becker and Sherburne County transferred to what Hibbing wants and is looking to do,” he said.
He said one of his goals is to build a project pipeline where various projects are in various stages of development. Currently, some of the bigger projects on the Hibbing to-do list that fit into that concept include the Mineview project, which is in the engineering and design stage, and the proposed safety center that would house the city’s police and fire departments. That project is still in the funding phase, as Hibbing officials are looking to secure state bonding money to help pay for part of the project during this year’s legislative session.
The estimated cost of the safety center is approximately $22 million.
“That was certainly one of the things that intrigued me about Hibbing is we’ve got various projects in various stages. It’s an indication to me of the community and their leadership and the direction that they want to go,” Pruszinske said. “They want to continue that tradition of a robust community. They are engaged in the process. I find that very intriguing.”
The legislative session starts at the end of January and Pruszinske will be involved from the start of that discussion.
“We will be very active at the capitol making sure this thing gets guided through the process. We encourage the House and the Senate to do a bonding package, of which we want to be a part of. We’ve got a city council that’s active and they very much value this project,” he said. “We serve a really large area and feel it’s an appropriate expenditure of public funds.”
For now, Pruszinske will continue to immerse himself in all things Hibbing while continuing to meet and form relationships throughout the city and the area.
“I haven’t made it to everybody but I’m methodically trying to get to each plant site that we own and meet our city staff and employees, certainly our city council, and our local elected officials, County folks, state folks,” he said, adding that he attended his first Range Area Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) meeting, where he got a chance to interact with a number of different people including U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber and other elected officials.
“That’s a valuable group to be a part of. That was a great place to introduce myself,” he said.
“I’m really big on collaborations and partnerships. I think that’s the pathway to get to where you want to go. I realize that means a lot of different things to a lot of different entities and organizations but acting at that higher level is important,” Pruszinske said. “I’m really good at that part of the job, which I think makes me successful, but more importantly, makes the community successful.”
