ELY — Society Hall Workspace has filled a need for the past couple years in the Ely area, where access to high-speed internet remains challenging in its rural surroundings.
Remote workers on the outskirts of town, or anyone in need of reliable internet, can use the space, renting it per day, month or year.
Work-at-home residents can escape the isolation of their houses, taking their work to the space filled with natural light, tables and couches. They can run downstairs to grab a cup of coffee or a snack and then relax with a wine or craft beer at the end of the workday.
Visitors can tack on a few extra days to trips with the access to a place to work remotely during the day, while still taking in Ely’s arts, outdoors and other amenities.
Since Society Hall launched as a co-workspace in 2020 — located on the second level of Northern Grounds in an iconic, historic downtown building — hundreds of people have benefited from the ability to work remotely while visiting the region, or to step away from home offices.
A new collaboration has now formed to assure the space will continue to thrive, while also building the local economy.
“It is a bit of a community,” Cindy Smyka, managing owner of Northern Grounds, a coffee, wine, and craft beer bar that serves baked goods and accompaniments, said of the workspace. “We recognized an opportunity to fill a community need. However, we needed a collaborator to ensure the future of the Society Hall Workspace.”
That’s where Boundary Waters Connect comes into play.
Boundary Waters Connect, part of Northeastern Minnesotans For Wilderness, has joined Society Hall Workspace on its mission.
Ensuring internet access in a welcoming community space where people can work or study is exactly the kind of opportunity Boundary Waters Connect seeks in its efforts to promote economic and community development in the Ely area, said its manager, Lacey Squier.
Boundary Waters Connect’s mission is “to foster sustainable wilderness-edge communities where you can live, work, and play.”
Broadband internet has been a barrier for those living on the outskirts of Ely, and that’s why the co-working model is so important, Squier said.
“Northern Grounds has been doing that, but they could use some support,” she said, adding that a community workspace is not part of the shop’s business model.
Boundary Waters Connect will provide that support, but Society Hall Workspace will remain owned and operated exclusively by Northern Grounds.
Operations like Society Hall Workspace additionally signal that Ely is broadband-ready, technology-savvy, and hospitable to new and existing residents, Squier added.
The workspace was born out of a need, Smyka explained.
“There had been a lot of requests to use the place to gather for private events and community fundraisers,” she said. “It’s a beautiful venue,” she said of the 23-by-50 foot area, which once housed the local VFW. Northern Grounds moved into the building in 2016.
“But the timing was poor,” as the COVID pandemic set in, and people were canceling and rescheduling events. Not to mention, more people started working from home.
“We decided to take a hiatus,” Smyka said. Upon reopening, the idea was sparked for a co-workspace. After all, people already use coffee shops to connect to wifi, she noted. The upstairs had great potential as “a comfortable place to do so.”
Smyka, who is also executive director of the Ely Area Tourism Bureau, said the city has been growing recently, with more people relocating to the area, as evidenced by fewer homes available for purchase. “As the owner of a coffee shop, I have the unique opportunity to meet a lot of people,” and many of them are new, she added.
With the ability to work remotely, the area has also been capturing a number of extended-stay visitors.
While Society Hall Workspace has an open floor plan, it is investing in “business center-like improvements,” including office supplies, foam dividers that are easily moved and larger dividers available for yearly clients, charging stations, and a printer.
There are tables where people can work at a desk-like setting, as well as couches where, for example, “someone could curl up and read a large document they are tasked with,” Smyka said.
The workspace operates daily, opening with Northern Grounds and closing at 5 p.m.
Society Hall Workspace, the only co-workspace in the Ely area, has been received “very well,” Smyka said. “People are very happy with the wam, comfortable space. They can start the day with a muffin and coffee, or have a glass or wine or cocktail in the evening.”
She added, “we do believe it will have an economic impact to have business conducted on a daily basis.” The workspace “showcases what we are doing to revitalize downtown and paint Ely in the beautiful light it deserves.”
Boundary Waters Connect was founded at the end of last year, born out of an economic development task force Northeastern Minnesotans For Wilderness launched in 2019.
The task force recognized that in order to grow the economy and attract new residents, the area was most in need of high-speed broadband internet and more accessibility to housing and childcare, Squier said.
Boundary Waters Connect has been committed to working on those issues. Initiatives include new resident recruitment by supporting activities that boost the quality of life in the area, and tourism promotion.
Boundary Waters Connect sponsors Ely’s popular Tuesday Group, a community-focused weekly speaker series covering topics of interest to area residents. It periodically features new residents who share their reasons for moving to the area.
Tuesday Group recently featured SunShine Gardner, who presented on nature-based childcare and his forthcoming Ely Adventure School.
According to Boundary Waters Connect: “Counties with recreational amenities do better economically than other rural counties; recreation drives varied economic benefits. Furthermore, remote access to work and education can accelerate a growing ‘brain gain,’ in which the population of residents ages 30 to 49 is increasing in rural Minnesota. These newcomers have significant education, skills, connections, spending power, and children.”
Society Hall Workspace fits into that puzzle.
“Our collaboration ensures the future of the workspace,” Smyka said. “We are able to put more energy behind it, to get the word out” to promote this growing component of the Ely community.
The space has potential to be subsidized by businesses or corporations whose employees use it, in lieu of paying for office space, she noted.
Day passes are $10. Monthly memberships are $75 per month, and a yearly membership runs $750.
Day options are appealing for visitors or home workers who want to get out of the house for a while, Smyka said. Monthly options are good for summer/cabin residents.
Yearly memberships are beneficial for residents, like friends of hers, she said, who live in the woods outside of town and are challenged with poor internet speeds, often resorting to using computers at the library downtown.
Rather than passing through Ely while headed on wilderness trips, tourists can spend a few extra days with the ability to “get a couple hours of work done,” Smyka said. That would allow time to do such things as attend a class at the Ely Folk School or have dinner in Ely.
Future possibilities for the space include professional, economic and community development programs, and networking events.
“We hope that Society Hall Workspace will encourage new and sustained residency in our area, incubate economic innovation, and foster entrepreneurial and interpersonal connections among users,” she said.
For more information on booking the Society Hall Workspace, visit thenortherngrounds.com.
