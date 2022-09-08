featured New class of kids Sep 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Greenhaven Elementary School students line up for informal first day of school pictures in front of the school and behind a brightly colored welcome sign Wednesday. Mark Sauer Greenhaven Elementary School kindergarten teacher Janessa Kringle reads a story to her first time students while trying to teach them proper classroom behavior on the first day of school Wednesday. Mark Sauer Greenhaven kindergarten students enjoy their first recess of the new school year Wednesday in Hibbing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenhaven Elementary School students line up for informal first day of school pictures in front of the school and behind a brightly colored welcome sign Wednesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Picture Greenhaven Elementary School School Kid Sign Line Up Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Christine M. Nosie Allison M. (LaKoskey) Thompson Richard (Rick) Lee Skule Richard ‘Dick’ Allen Lahti Richard (Rick) Skule Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
