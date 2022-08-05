Annual free celebration has been a mainstay in Mountain Iron since 1991

The American rock band, Fuel, will be the headliner of this year’s Merritt Days celebration running Aug. 10-13 in Mountain Iron.

 Photo submitted

MOUNTAIN IRON — You can see what it’s like to be a “ninja warrior,” take a try at ax throwing — and maybe meet a descendent of the Merritt brothers.

Those will be among some of the fresh features of this year’s Merritt Days, set for Aug. 10 to 13 in downtown Mountain Iron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments