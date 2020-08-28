VIRGINIA — Surveillance cameras showed several individuals testing car doors and trying to enter garages down a Virginia alley. At one point, after not gaining access into a vehicle, a man hopped over a fence and tested a garage door.
The footage concerned the neighborhood and Kari Niska decided to organize a community discussion.
“When I lived in Colorado Springs, I started a Neighborhood Watch program,” she told the Mesabi Tribune over the phone Thursday. “An officer told me the best neighborhood watch is when neighbors know neighbors and are watching out for each other.”
Within recent months, one neighbor had their license plates stolen and suspect that someone had slept in their vehicle.
So they posted signs down the alley of the 700 block of 4th and 5th St. in Virginia. Neighbors told neighbors and a group of almost 20 gathered Wednesday night.
“This is our home, our private area,” Niska said. “To have people come in– your private space being violated, you lose your sense of trust.”
The neighborhood watch group comes amid national unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, the unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis and the Kenosha, Wis., shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black father who is now partially paralyzed after an officer shot in front of his children.
In light of recent protests and riots, Niska said that the local police need to know the community depends on and supports the local departments. “It takes all of us to make this a good community,” she said.
Virginia’s Community Relations Officer, Lt. John Swenson, attended the gathering and discussed how the Virginia Police Department monitors this type of activity and what the neighborhood can do to protect itself.
Virginia police did not immediately return phone calls and email requests for comment.
The group gathered phone numbers and created a call tree to keep everyone updated on any suspicious activity.
“We like to think we are in a safe area,” Niska said. “This is bothersome. Even if they didn’t break into my car, it is disconcerting that they tried.”
Swenson told the group to call the local dispatch number if they see suspicious activity. That number is 218-742-9825.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.