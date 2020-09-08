Volunteers from Neighbors Helping Neighbors food shelf (NHN) accepted delivery of brown bags filled with groceries from Nashwauk Market employees, Kelly DeNucci and Joel Gangl. Customers are able to tell a cashier they’d like to Donate A Bag to the food shelf and the customer is charged $15.00 for each bag which Nashwauk Market fills with food items valued between $20-$25. Nashwauk Market donates bags regularly to NHN foodshelf.
The program began in July 2018 by Nashwauk Market owners, Tony and Mollie Fragnito and Ben and Kelly DeNucci. It was their goal to partner with organizations such as the food shelf and the school to make sure our community members’ needs are being met. This program will continue as long as the food shelf indicates it is needed. Those pictured in the photo are: Greg Brandner, Joel Gangl, Ruth Sejnoha, Howard Gotz, Kelly DeNucci, Pearl Smith, Dee Roberts, Clare Dulong.
