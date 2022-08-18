NBC donates school supplies

National Bank of Commerce donated $500 worth of school supplies to the Hibbing Salvation Army. Pictured in the photo is Sharon Schirmer, NBC Personal Banker, and Captain Kenneth Alip with the HSA

 Photo submitted

National Bank of Commerce donated $500 worth of school supplies to the Hibbing Salvation Army. Pictured in the photo is Sharon Schirmer, NBC Personal Banker, and Captain Kenneth Alip with the HSA.

