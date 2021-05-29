PARKVILLE — Judy Ulicsni Brunfelt recently visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website called The Wall of Faces, and she typed this message: "Dear Brother... We all love and miss you, Mickey...Rest In Peace, Dear Brother."
Fifty-seven years have passed since Michael John "Mickey" Ulicsni, a native of Parkville, 1956 Mountain Iron High School graduate and U.S. Navy enlistee, died September 8, 1964, when the military plane he was on crashed in the South China Sea. He was born August 13, 1938.
Another sister, Joyce Chopp of Virginia, told the Mesabi Tribune, "When the Navy department came to my mother and dad's house in Parkville and told them he was missing... there was something not good about this."
A United Press International story, dateline Saigon read: A U. S. Navy patrol plane crashed while patrolling for submarines in the South China Sea off central Vietnam Tuesday, killing five of the 13-man crew. The eight survivors were rescued by the U. S. destroyer Maddox. A U. S. Navy spokesman at Sangley Point NAS in the Philippines discounted the possibility that the twin-engine P-2 Neptune aircraft had been shot down. A U.S. Navy spokesman in Saigon said the plane was on a routine anti-submarine patrol mission about 75 miles off the coast and 340 miles northeast of Saigon when it went down... Among the lost was Aviation Structural Mechanic/1C Michael J. Ulicsni, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ulicsni of Parkville, Minn."
And in 1986, more than 20 years after his death, his name was added to the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C., on Panel 2E, Line 14.
Brunfelt wrote this for the Mesabi Tribune: "AMS-1 Michael John Ulicsni. Our brother was 26 years old when he died on September 8, 1964, in an airplane crash in the South China Sea. He was stationed at Sangley Point Naval Air Station , Philippines. His flights were Classified Secret, his plane an SP2E Neptune went down 75 miles off the coast of Vietnam. Eight lived and five died.
Our family did not know the cause of the crash for 22 years. I wrote a letter to Congressman Bill Frenzel in 1986 and asked him to de-classify through the Freedom of Information Act.
It took one year to de-classify, and in the investigative report it stated that it was midnight, there was gunfire at the end of the runway as they flew out of DaNang, and the pilot did not set the altimeter correctly. When the USS Maddox asked them to identify a ship nearby, they hit the water.
He was a mechanic and crew chief of the SP2E Neptune, he served eight years in the Navy, he loved his country and served proudly.
Mickey was involved in the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution and the Vietnam War followed."
The Gulf of Tonkin incident, also known as the USS Maddox incident, was an international confrontation between ships of North Vietnam and the United States in August 1964 that led to the United States engaging more directly in the Vietnam War. (The Gulf of Tonkin is on the coast of the South China Sea.) The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was passed by Congress and it granted President Lyndon B. Johnson the authority to assist any Southeast Asian country whose government was considered to be jeopardized by "communist aggression." The resolution served as Johnson's legal justification for deploying U.S. troops to fight against against North Vietnam.
Chopp talked about the brother born to John and Lahja (Lipponen) Ulicsni, of Czechoslovakian and Finnish ancestry, just a year before she was born. Then a decade later came brother Bob Ulicsni, followed by Judy, John (recently deceased) and Linda. Chopp said, "My brother was a real sweet kid... he would be 83 now.... We were an awful upset family when we heard he was missing. .. I remember walking my children to Catholic school and here was this Navy car bringing his body the the Graham Funeral Home. That was tough. It was hard for me to watch that. Usually you're happy when they come home. This time it was sad seeing him come home in a casket."
His funeral was held at the Polish church, St. John's, and Chopp said many people came to pay respects. "I remember his classmates walking down the sidewalk... Here they come, missing one. We were all crying... Many, many memories."
He is buried in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Another visitor to The Wall of Faces wrote: "Your sacrifice is not forgotten," and still another wrote in Latin, "Non sibi sed patriae." Not for himself but for his country. And another, "FAIR WINDS, AND ETERNAL PEACE MY FRIEND."
