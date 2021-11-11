NETT LAKE — An event to celebrate Native American Heritage Month is scheduled for this Friday at Nett Lake.
Tara Geshik, one of a handful of organizers, on Monday said the event on Nov. 12 follows one from this past week attended by about 30 people, raising awareness of Native American Heritage Month, also held at Nett Lake.
The event on Nov. 12 is set to begin at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, to unite, celebrate and honor each other at the entrance of the Nett Lake village, and is followed by a Solidarity March around the village (approximately 1.5 mies).
April Fountain, a descendant of the White Earth Nation, in a prepared statement emailed on Monday said she’s thankful for organizers, including Geshik, Simona Benner, and Donna Hoffer for putting together this year’s event.
“This month is a time to not only honor indigenous people and the innumerable contributions they have made to our nation, but also a time to advocate for their rights of historically marginalized populations,” Fountain wrote. “Every voice deserves to be heard, and while there have been great gains made in closing historical societal gaps, there is still room for progress.”
Fountain said participating in the celebration provides a way for her to honor and celebrate her Anishinaabe heritage.
“I am very proud of who I am and the many different cultural backgrounds I represent,” Fountain said. “I continue to be an ally of the underserved, marginalized and underprivileged — regardless of race or ethnicity. My goal is to ensure people know their rights and feel empowered to have a voice in their local communities and governments.”
Fountain also talked about the opportunity for the general public to learn more about Native American heritage and traditions.
“National Native American Heritage Month is also an opportunity to educate the general public about Native American tribes, celebrate the traditions, languages and stories to ensure their rich histories and contributions that can live on with each passing generation,” Fountain said.
