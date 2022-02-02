Nashwauk-Keewatin Second Quarter Honor Roll Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 7th Grade A Honor RollKaitlyn Salminen, Desirae Stolp, Gabriella Gallay, Amelia Nagler7th Grade B Honor RollWillow Linaman, Cody Majewski, Lily Dasovich, Isaac Danielson, Alyssa Tardy, Brailee Gunderman, Jovanna Volker, Sydney Goss, Max Morrison, Brayelle Nagler, Hayden Lamblin, Quinn Schultz___8th Grade A Honor RollJames McBride, Alainna Evans, Kennidee Pike, Violet Weiher, Ava Gangl, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Lucy Wirtz, Gracie Serich, Jade Baumann, Veronica Gangl, Adelyn Nelson, Teagan Perryman8th Grade B Honor RollRyland Butler, Jayden Brunner, Kaitie Laitala, Halle Patterson___9th Grade A Honor RollKatelyn Kinkel, Brynn Kackman, Teegan Bodin, McKenzie Gillman, Emma Jensen, James Heindl, Ryan Dalen, Emmett Blust9th Grade B Honor RollSophia DeNucci, Courtney Ross, Gavin Gallay, Siiri Mayerle, Elizabeth Norheim, Jayla Larcom, Madison Brown___10th Grade A Honor RollJohn Place, Sabrina Woodman, Careese Milstead, Olivia Nagler, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Jaci Rebrovich, Claire Clusiau, Geno Genise, Lakima Steele, Kaitlin Olson10th Grade B Honor RollMannix Norheim, Josi Troumbly, Dixie Marsters, Brennen Perkovich, Devin Goss, Luke Kuhlmann___11th Grade Highest Honor 4.0Cody Carroll, Camryn Arola, Rieghley Howard, Allie Baumann, Emma Williams, Brooke Harrington, Asa Blust11th Grade A Honor RollAdeline Gangl, Kaydence Bodin11th Grade B Honor RollLogan Chambers-Lippincott, Marcus Moore, Haliyah Martin, Zachary Shofner, Jocelyn Maki, McKinley Patterson___12th Grade Highest Honor Roll 4.0Sophia Sullivan, Jazlynn Svaleson, Lily Kirkpatrick, Rose Kuhlmann, Daniel Olson12th Grade A Honor RollAlexia Carroll, Myles Nagler, Braden DePaulis, Ayden Hammons, Maxwell Butler, Gavin Platt, James Newman12th Grade B Honor GradeBobbi Hedtke, Alyssa Olson, Justice Rebrovich, Austin Maruska, Kaydince Thoennes,Brody Erickson, Ethen Kafut, Gaige Waldvogel Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Grade School Jazlynn Svaleson Luke Kuhlmann Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kristen Joan Gauthier Joel Daniel Kantola Robb D. Maki Woman arrested after stabbing man in his home near Babbitt Ann Louise Godette (Metzer) Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
