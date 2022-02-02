7th Grade A Honor Roll

Kaitlyn Salminen, Desirae Stolp, Gabriella Gallay, Amelia Nagler

7th Grade B Honor Roll

Willow Linaman, Cody Majewski, Lily Dasovich, Isaac Danielson, Alyssa Tardy, Brailee Gunderman, Jovanna Volker, Sydney Goss, Max Morrison, Brayelle Nagler, Hayden Lamblin, Quinn Schultz

8th Grade A Honor Roll

James McBride, Alainna Evans, Kennidee Pike, Violet Weiher, Ava Gangl, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Lucy Wirtz, Gracie Serich, Jade Baumann, Veronica Gangl, Adelyn Nelson, Teagan Perryman

8th Grade B Honor Roll

Ryland Butler, Jayden Brunner, Kaitie Laitala, Halle Patterson

9th Grade A Honor Roll

Katelyn Kinkel, Brynn Kackman, Teegan Bodin, McKenzie Gillman, Emma Jensen, James Heindl, Ryan Dalen, Emmett Blust

9th Grade B Honor Roll

Sophia DeNucci, Courtney Ross, Gavin Gallay, Siiri Mayerle, Elizabeth Norheim, Jayla Larcom, Madison Brown

10th Grade A Honor Roll

John Place, Sabrina Woodman, Careese Milstead, Olivia Nagler, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Jaci Rebrovich, Claire Clusiau, Geno Genise, Lakima Steele, Kaitlin Olson

10th Grade B Honor Roll

Mannix Norheim, Josi Troumbly, Dixie Marsters, Brennen Perkovich, Devin Goss, Luke Kuhlmann

11th Grade Highest Honor 4.0

Cody Carroll, Camryn Arola, Rieghley Howard, Allie Baumann, Emma Williams, Brooke Harrington, Asa Blust

11th Grade A Honor Roll

Adeline Gangl, Kaydence Bodin

11th Grade B Honor Roll

Logan Chambers-Lippincott, Marcus Moore, Haliyah Martin, Zachary Shofner, Jocelyn Maki, McKinley Patterson

12th Grade Highest Honor Roll 4.0

Sophia Sullivan, Jazlynn Svaleson, Lily Kirkpatrick, Rose Kuhlmann, Daniel Olson

12th Grade A Honor Roll

Alexia Carroll, Myles Nagler, Braden DePaulis, Ayden Hammons, Maxwell Butler, Gavin Platt, James Newman

12th Grade B Honor Grade

Bobbi Hedtke, Alyssa Olson, Justice Rebrovich, Austin Maruska, Kaydince Thoennes,Brody Erickson, Ethen Kafut, Gaige Waldvogel

