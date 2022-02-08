HIBBING — After receiving over 400 name suggestions, Hibbing Police Department officials are excited to announce the name of our Electronic Detection K9, “Dottie.”
According to a press release sent out Monday, the name was chosen for multiple reasons including “Dot Com” for the internet which is a major part of our new K9’s purpose.
“Most importantly it was chosen due to the rich history of our town which included Dottie Powers (1870-1942.) Dottie was an amazing woman, an entrepreneur who opened and managed Hibbing's first department store, the Itasca Bazaar. Dottie was a leader and legend in the merchant community at a time Hibbing was thriving. Dottie was arguably the most successful businesswoman in Iron Range history,” the release read.
It continued: “Dottie will be our first Electronic Detection K9 and an entrepreneur for our community and region for electronic detection. We would like to thank and congratulate Gina Forti for submitting the name of Dottie. Our department and community are very excited for Officer (Brittany) Dillinger and K9 Dottie to start serving our region at the end of March when they return from Greenfield, Indiana after completing their training.”
—
The addition of the K9, sometimes referred to as an electronics sniffing dog (ESD), was announced in December and is the result of $25,000 in grant assistance through the non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).
Operation Underground Railroad is a national organization that assists agencies in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children, and a wider goal of eliminating sex trafficking world-wide.
Hibbing was one of only eight departments nationwide — out of hundreds of applicants — to be awarded a detection K9 grant.
Once training is complete and the K9 is home, the Hibbing Police Department will be the only law enforcement agency in the state of Minnesota — outside of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension — to have one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.