NACF awards $5,000 to Nashwauk Library

The Nashwauk Library was one of seven recipients of grants totaling $25,000 awarded by the Nashwauk Area Community Fund (NACF) in 2021. The Nashwauk Library was awarded $5,000 and was able to purchase eight computers to replace computers that were no longer functioning. “We purchased 8 new computers for the library. We have also been able to purchase storage units, and an iPad kiosk. The kids love to use the kiosk!” says Julie Stolp, Nashwauk Library Director. These computers allow the library to serve a wide variety of people from the community from young elementary students to high school students and the general public. Reliable computers fill a great need in the community.
The Nashwauk Area Community Fund is a community-based fund providing discretionary grants to projects and initiatives in the Nashwauk area to improve the quality of life for local citizens and provide a way for citizens and businesses to give to their local community. This fund serves nonprofit organizations in Nashwauk, Keewatin, Nashwauk Township, Buck Lake, Pengilly, Goodland and Swan Lake areas.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is the financial managing agent for NACF and has been connecting donors' charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area a better place to live.
