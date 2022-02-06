As an early winter rainstorm swept across the Iron Range, problems began showing up again at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School.
Water was seeping into some classrooms.
“We had snow on the ground and then the rain came,” Lisa Peratalo, Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools board chair said. “It was coming through the walls. We had damage to some of the classrooms.”
Voters in the district on Tuesday will decide whether to approve construction of a new $42 million PreK-12 school.
The new school would replace the district’s two 100-plus year-old buildings.
If approved, the new school would be built on a 42-acre site east of Nashwauk donated by United States Steel Corp.
With approval, 57 percent of the total cost would be paid by the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, the state, and Itasca County.
“We’re so thankful for the generous support of the IRRRB,” Craig Menozzi, administrator on special assignment for the project said. “We’re approaching this as we have this great opportunity. It’s certainly a chance to improve student learning and academic achievement and that’s what’s most important.”
Groundbreaking would be in the spring of 2023, Menozzi said.
The district’s two schools are the oldest on the Iron Range and among the oldest in the state, according to school officials.
The district’s Nashwauk building was built in 1922. Its Keewatin Elementary School was built in 1922.
Both schools pose significant health and safety risks, failing to meet more than half of Minnesota Department of Education school facilities standards, say school officials.
Poor air quality, water and moisture intrusion, asbestos-laden interior finishes, and inadequate security at building entrances, are among infrastructure problems.
“Pretty much everyone I’ve talked to says we need a new school,” Peratalo said. “I hope the voters realize we’ve done our homework. We’ve spent two years doing our best to determine the best option for us.”
Winter consistently underscores the building’s ages, Menozzi said.
“With the age and old infrastructure, it’s been really hard to maintain consistent heat in the classrooms and our windows are old, so I know it’s been cold around the windows,” Menozzi said. “And when you look at the mechanical parts of our buildings, it’s just really old.”
Estimates are it would cost $41 million to $47 million to renovate the existing buildings.
A new school would include modern right-sized classrooms, dedicated special education classrooms, specialized spaces for art, band and music, properly equipped science labs, a media center/learning commons, two full-sized gymnasiums, a kitchen and cafeteria, and private offices for the school nurse and counselors.
A new building would each year save the district about $400,000 in operating costs, Peratalo said.
The referendum includes two questions.
The first question is approval to build a new PreK-12 school.
The second question asks whether a new school should include an attached community wellness center and walking track.
Combined, the two projects would cost $47.7 million.
Property taxes on a $100,000 homestead within the district would increase $9.36 a month to build a new school. With a community wellness center attached, taxes on the same property would increase $12.75 a month.
Interest rates are poised to increase and construction costs are rising everywhere, Menozzi said.
“One of the selling points is right now interest rates are historically low,” Menozzi said. “But the fed is looking at rate increases this year. With inflation, it could be a five percent annual increase in construction costs.”
Funding from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is contingent upon passage of the referendum and formalizing a joint powers agreement with a neighboring district.
Nashwauk-Keewatin and ISD 318 Itasca County (Grand Rapids) last year signed a collaboration agreement and continues to work with ISD 318 on sharing services, according to Peratalo.
In recent years, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation has made a massive investment in education across its service area.
The Eveleth-based State of Minnesota economic development agency is currently committed to spending about $9.6 million a year from its Iron Range School Collaboration Account to help area school districts pay off bonds for school construction projects, one-time infrastructure projects, and innovative educational programs, according to the agency.
It’s likely the Nashwauk-Keewatin project would be the last project that could be funded from the account until other projects are paid down.
Depending on a voter’s address, polling places Tuesday are: Goodland Community Center, Keewatin Community Center, Lone Pine Town Hall, Nashwauk City Hall, and Nashwauk Township Community Center.
Voting on Tuesday is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Absentee ballots can also be cast in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Itasca County Courthouse auditor/treasurer’s office.
Without passage, the school board would face tough choices on the future of school buildings and the district, Peratalo said.
“All the stars kind of aligned for us to go to the taxpayers,” Peratalo said. “I’m praying it passes because I don’t want to have to make that decision. You lose a school and you lose a lot more than that in your community.”
