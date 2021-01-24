The Nashwauk-Keewatin School District is proposing to build a new PK-12 school and career vocational center.
“Our facilities are as old as any in the state,” Craig Menozzi, administrator on special assignment for the building project said. “Our buildings are 101 years old and frankly, the school district has been talking about this for some time.”
The district operates a 7-12 school in Nashwauk and a PK-6 building in Keewatin. About 575 students are enrolled in the district.
Cost, funding, and a site for a new school, are still to be determined.
Potential funding sources are the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, the state, and local taxpayers.
District officials will soon meet with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to review land ownership within the district. Discussions are planned in coming weeks with area landholders.
Like many other Iron Range cities, mining occupies much of the land surrounding communities.
“The majority of land is mining company land,” Menozzi said. “We've met with the city and with Nashwauk and Lone Pine townships. We hope to be able to look at three or four sites.”
A career vocational center that could be utilized by students in other school districts, is a major part of the plan.
“We know we want that to be a part of the building,” Lisa Peratalo, school board chair said. “It's just a matter of how big it would be and what we would offer to kids.”
N-K currently has a strong vocational program.
“About 75 percent of the kids who graduate from N-K go into the trades,” Menozzi said. “We know there are a lot of great job opportunities in the trades.”
A new career vocational center could serve as a centralized educational facility for students throughout Itasca and St. Louis counties, Menozzi said.
“One of the things we want to make sure of is that this is available to all area school districts,” Menozzi said. “We certainly think that with U.S. Steel (Keetac) up and running in our back yard, and hoping that Mesabi Metallics gets up and running, that there's great opportunities for kids with this career vocational center.”
An N-K career vocational center, also known as a center of excellence for technology and education, could be the first of several developed at area school districts, Joe Gabardi, N-K technology education instructor said.
Courses such as construction, natural resources, computer science, nursing, business, education, and manufacturing, could be taught at the centers.
“I see this as hub number one of others to be built in the future,” Gabardi said. “I see this as step number one in the evolution of this happening.”
N-K already collaborates with Hibbing Community College (HCC) on auto and diesel mechanics and with Mesabi Range College and HCC on welding, according to Gabardi.
Additional collaboration with area colleges is being explored.
Beginning next week, questions about the building project will be posed to district residents on the district Facebook page. The format allows for group conversation, Menozzi said.
The district will launch a communication plan and project web site.
A committee composed of community members, school representatives and others, will be formed.
A series of public listening sessions via Zoom will be scheduled from mid-February to mid-March.
By mid-May, district officials hope to have project details and construction costs developed.
By summer, the school board could consider a resolution which would put the project to voters in November.
The need for a new building is clear, Menozzi said.
“The current buildings were built in 1920,” Menozzi said. “The challenge of it is that to bring the facilities up to speed with HVAC (heating ventilation, air and cooling) and other needs is that it would be $22.6 million to bring them up to date. It just doesn't make any sense to put that kind of money into two old buildings and that doesn't even begin to address 21st century education.”
A new building needs to be affordable to taxpayers, provide modern learning components for students and staff, and offer a variety of community services to the public, Peratalo said.
District officials have their fingers crossed that major maintenance problems don't develop at existing schools, she said.
“We're at a point where we need to move forward,” Peratalo said. “We're going to push through. It's something that has to happen because taxpayers can't withstand what it would cost them (for repairs) over the next 20 years. The cost of repairs compared to the cost of a new school doesn't make any sense.”
A survey of school district residents about three years ago indicated that 83 percent of respondents recognize the need for a new building, Menozzi said.
In November 2020, voters approved a $395,000 per year, five-year operating levy. It was one of 17 operating referendums approved by voters in the state out of 33 proposed.
“I think what that said to the IRRRB and others is that Nashwauk-Keewatin is a viable school district and people support it,” Menozzi said.
District residents have pride in the school and a history of supporting education, Peratalo said.
“I get a feeling that there's strong support for it,” Peratalo said. “I think we have a lot of people who feel strongly about education. The school is the heart and soul of your community.”
