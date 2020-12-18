Musician visits Hibbing students in online presentation

Keith Secola, a music icon and ambassador of Native music, was the featured guest in an online presentation to students from Hibbing High School on Thursday. Secola, of Arizona, told stories, shared his music, and gave a lesson on the anatomy of the flute during the presentation viewed by more than 60 students.

 Photo Submitted

